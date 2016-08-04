How to Take a Vacation to Buy Your European Dream Car

Bringing home rare vintage wheels from Europe is easier than you might think

I’m nuts about old European cars. All cars, really. I own more than 20. (I know . . . I’m obsessed.) But especially old European ones: Land Rovers from the 1960s. The iconic Citroën DS. And a personal obsession, the 1988 Peugeot 205 GTi. This souped-up hatchback from France was so much cooler—and brawnier—than the kinds sold in the U.S., like VW’s comparatively tame Rabbit. I admired it so much for so long, I finally decided to buy it. Why? There’s the obvious thrill of having the only one on the block. Cars like this just don’t make their way to the States very often, and if they do, you’ll pay a serious upcharge to buy one here. Luckily, we’re on the favorable end of the euro exchange rate right now and, due to relaxed restrictions on older cars, classics are relatively easy to bring back from the Continent.

But the biggest reason to go car shopping in Europe is that it’s fun. You can try your luck anywhere, but I like to focus my searches in Italy: A lot of auto-obsessives live there, skilled mechanics and metalworkers are plentiful and affordable, and in most parts of the country cars benefit from the absence of salted roads. While you can do the entire job from your couch—find a car online and have it inspected, insured, and shipped with a few calls and clicks—it’s so much more thrilling to make a road trip of it. Experience your new-but-old European car in its native habitat of winding country roads and Vespa-thronged intersections and you’ll bring those memories all the way home to your driveway. Find the Right Ride

The U.S. government has created an exemption from emissions and safety compliance for cars that are at least 25 years old. This policy change opened up a world of possibilities, so dream big. Browse classic car magazines such as Hemmings Motor News or binge on old Godard and Fellini films until you’re fixated on something.



Simplify Your Search

When you know what you want, browse dealer sites. I like Italy’s Subito.it and Kijiji.it. If you’ve been itching to go to, say, Tuscany, you could narrow your online search to that region. Or open up your range to the whole country, find the car you want, buy it, and then drive it to wherever your dream destination happens to be.

