How to Make a Friend in Iceland

You probably remember our story on renting a friend in Tokyo (if not, a refresher). Now a similar service is being offered in everyone’s favorite magical dimension, Iceland.

As part of its hugely popular stopover service, wherein you can book a seven-day stopover on any transatlantic flight to Europe, free of charge, Icelandair will soon offer passengers complimentary Buddy Service. What’s that mean? The company is essentially offering its local employees and their networks to help you catch whatever experience it is you are chasing. You tell them whatever you want—to find the most secluded hot springs; to eat an authentic, home-cooked meal; to run amok somewhere that your friends haven’t already Instagrammed the hell out of—and they’ll match your wish to an Icelandair pilot, flight attendant, or whoever else in the company’s network has the skills and resources to help you out. “Our Buddies are passionate and friendly individuals who can not only help take passengers off the beaten tourist track but also educate them in local culture and responsible tourism,” explains CEO Birkir Hólm Guðnason.

Your buddy’s involvement in your trip is then up to you. He or she can offer suggestions of places for you and your friends to go, for instance. What’s especially cool is your buddy is available as a host, making that solo vacation to the land of the midnight sun easier than ever to pull off [Immediately checks remaining vacation days for the year].