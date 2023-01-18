Want to Go to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics? You Can Now Book Tickets That Include a Hotel Stay

If the idea of traveling to Paris to see athletes from around the world compete for gold in between museum and café hopping is an exciting prospect, now’s your chance to make your Paris Olympics dream a reality. On Location, the official hospitality provider for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on Tuesday launched its global e-commerce platform through which travelers can book personalized Olympic Games packages that include guaranteed tickets to Olympic sporting events, hotel stays, transportation, and experiences customized to their interests.

Travelers can create comprehensive packages based around themes such as history and culture, food and wine, style and fashion, family-friendly activities, or health and wellness.

When are the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place July 26 through August 11, 2024. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Where will the Olympics sporting events take place in Paris?

“Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world’s most beautiful cities—a celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River,” stated Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

How to book Paris 2024 Summer Olympics packages

On Location has said that its travel packages will be made available “at a consistent price” (read, no price gauging) and is the event’s only official ticket provider aside from the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, which is the official ticket vendor for the individual sporting events. On Location’s entry-level packages (including an Olympic Games ticket) start at less than 100 euros (US$108 based on current exchange rates). Pricing for individual sporting events start at 24 euros, according to organizers.

The travel packages are tailored to visitors’ desired length of stay and interests and will be combined with one or more tickets to the Games. The options include:



Discover 2024 packages: Designed for shorter stays that include event tickets, hotel accommodations, and transportation

Designed for shorter stays that include event tickets, hotel accommodations, and transportation Explore 2024 packages: Everything in the Discover 2024 packages. plus a personalized Paris tour and a City Pass for access to many Paris attractions, among other perks

Everything in the Discover 2024 packages. plus a personalized Paris tour and a City Pass for access to many Paris attractions, among other perks Custom packages: A personalized bundling option for combining Olympic tickets with other travel needs and services

On Location is also making several viewing experiences available for purchase, including the option to buy packages that will provide spectators with access to exclusive viewing lounges and private seating boxes for watching the Games.