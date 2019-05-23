From Bags to Binoculars: Essential Gear for Better Birding

Adding bird sightings to your life list can be an exciting pursuit—unless you’re poorly outfitted. Sitting (or standing) quietly for hours in a variety of environments and weather conditions while you’re hungry and squinting through bad binoculars is a recipe for disaster and a turnoff for any hobby.

Get outdoors with the right gear, and you might be surprised how long your patience holds out, especially when it means spending more hours or traveling more miles to see that spectacular rare bird. Important elements—durability, breathability, wind resistance, warmth, and comfort—will make your birding Big Year much more pleasurable.

OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler

When you’re out in the field, having refreshment storage along is key. This durable cooler keeps your food fresh, and add-ons like a cutting board, cup holder, and dry storage tray make it optimal to include in your outdoor adventure.

Filson Field Pack

This all-season field pack has the classic Filson look, but lightweight tear-resistant ballistic nylon makes it comfortable to carry around all day. While large enough to pack your essentials, it’s also stylish enough to bring along to the café later.

La Sportiva Troposphere 2.0 Longsleeve

A great base layer means you have the flexibility of more time in the outdoors. With seamless construction, a body-mapped venting system, anti-odor treatment, and a comfortably cozy knit fabric, this shirt lets you stay warm and dry for hours.

ExOfficio Bugsaway Sandfly Pants