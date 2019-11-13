Delta Just Gave International Economy a Serious Upgrade

Airlines often pour a lot of love into the service and amenities they offer their international business- and first-class fliers—and we get it, those fliers paid a premium for that service. But what about the rest of us? Well, Delta Air Lines has debuted an enhanced main cabin experience on international flights that’s bringing some added class to economy class.

As of this month, main cabin passengers (aka the tired masses in the back of the plane) now receive a “welcome aboard” Bellini, hot towel service, and a choice of appetizers and entrées. The new services are available on international flights that are 6.5 hours or longer, as well as on select shorter international flights.

Courtesy of Delta You can now choose your appetizer and your main course in economy.

The welcome Bellinis are a mix of sparkling wine and infused peach puree, and Delta said that additional cocktails could be in the pipeline. Economy-class global travelers are also being provided a menu with a selection of upgraded appetizers and entrées that passengers can mix and match.

The entrées have been inspired by popular business-class dishes, such as grilled harissa shrimp. Dessert is being served separately, after the meal, along with coffee, tea, and wine. The enhanced meals are displayed on new custom-designed dinnerware along with new cutlery and placemats.

The airline is also offering a second hot towel service and chocolates prior to arrival.