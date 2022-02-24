Score Free Hotel Nights With This Best-Ever Hilton Credit Card Offer

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to earn the equivalent of 190,000 Hilton Honors points with an all-time-high welcome offer on the no-fee Hilton Honors American Express Card.

Hilton's cobranded American Express cards typically offer some sweet introductory bonuses, but we're now seeing the sweetest ever. The no-annual-fee Hilton Honors American Express Card is making credit card bonus history with its "Free Nights Faster" promotion. You'll earn 70,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points plus one Free Night Reward after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership (terms apply).

At press time, the greater portfolio of Hilton hotels and resorts spans 18 brands, from Waldorf Astoria to the Curio Collection, with 6,700-plus properties across 122 countries. Hilton Honors points can be redeemed for stays at any of these hotels, where standard rooms cost between 5,000 points per night and 120,000 points per night, depending on the hotel. A Free Night Reward can be used for a standard room at any property, even one that runs that pricey 120,000 points per night. That means, if used correctly, this current welcome bonus on the Hilton credit card could be worth up to 190,000 Hilton Honors bonus points. Here’s why you should jump on this opportunity now, before it disappears. A best-ever bonus and lowest-ever spending threshold Besides the fact that this cushy bonus is the highest ever, acquiring it is easier than ever. Typically, Hilton credit cards offer great introductory bonuses, but they require substantial spending to fully achieve them. For example, the previous top bonus for this card required spending $5,000 total on purchases in the first six months to earn all the points. With the current offer, all that’s required is spending $1,000 in the first three months to get the bonus. No annual fee but plenty of perks Another standout of this promotion is that it’s on a card with no annual fee (see rates and fees). However, a $0 annual fee doesn’t mean the card skimps on benefits. In fact, it’s the opposite. The card earns seven points per dollar on eligible Hilton purchases, five points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations, and three points per dollar on other eligible purchases. So, no matter what you charge to the card, you’ll earn a minimum of three points per dollar spent. That makes it easy to rack up points quickly.

In addition, cardholders receive automatic first-rung Hilton Honors Silver status. While all Hilton Honors members can get the likes of free Wi-Fi nowadays, Silver status brings added benefits like a 20 percent points earning bonus on stays, free bottled water, and the ability to participate in Hilton Honor’s “Fifth Night Free” program, in which your fifth night is no cost when booking four nights with points. Another record-breaker It’s not just the Hilton Honors American Express Card making history. So is its sister card, Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, with its own best-ever welcome offer, up to an equivalent of 250,000 Hilton Bonus points, broken down as follows: You’ll earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of card membership plus a Free Night Reward, redeemable for a standard night award up to 120,000 points (terms apply). This card has an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees), but its benefits are more like those of a high annual fee card. To start, earnings multipliers in select key categories make it easy to amass points quickly through spending. Earn 12 points per dollar at properties in the Hilton portfolio, 6 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations, and 3 points per dollar spent on everything else. Then, you can get 10 free lounge visits to 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges for every year enrolled in Priority Pass Select Membership through the Surpass card (enrollment required). No other personal credit card at this fee level offers such lounge access.

