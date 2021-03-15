Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Haunting Images Reveal China’s Most Severe Sandstorm in a Decade

By Associated Press

Mar 15, 2021

share this article
flipboard
The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing’s skies and sent air quality indices soaring.

Photo by Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing’s skies and sent air quality indices soaring.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled as sand and dust engulfed Beijing.

share this article
flipboard

China’s capital and a wide swath of the country’s north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand. Traffic was snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital’s two main airports were canceled amid high winds and low visibility.

Employees line up at a security checkpoint outside the China Central Television (CCTV) building in Beijing.
Photo by Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Employees line up at a security checkpoint outside the China Central Television (CCTV) building in Beijing.

The National Meteorological Center said Monday’s storm had developed in the Gobi Desert in the Inner Mongolia region, where schools had been advised to close and bus service added to reduce residents’ exposure to the harsh conditions.

Such storms used to occur regularly in the springtime as sand from western deserts blew eastwards, affecting areas as far as northern Japan.

Massive planting of trees and bushes in fragile areas has reduced the effects on other parts of the country in recent years, but the expansion of cities and industries, along with strip mining and overgrazing, has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China. With its mix of desert and grassy steppe, Inner Mongolia is particularly prone to extreme weather resulting from resource exploitation.

A resident rides through a sandstorm in Beijing.
Photo by Ng Han Guan/AP
A resident rides through a sandstorm in Beijing.

Like COVID-19, which is believed to have spread from bats and other wild animals, sandstorms are a reminder of the need to respect nature, said Zhou Jinfeng, secretary general of the conservation group China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation.

“Together with the pandemic, that’s another big lesson we should take and we should change our behavior,” Zhou said.

The National Meteorological Center forecasted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Heilongjiang in the northeast and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin.

A cyclist and motorists move past office buildings during the massive sandstorm.
Photo by Andy Wong/AP
A cyclist and motorists move past office buildings during the massive sandstorm.

“This is the most intense sandstorm weather our country has seen in 10 years, as well as it covering the broadest area,” the center said in a post on its website.

It wasn’t clear if the storm was related to a recent general decline in air quality despite efforts to end Beijing’s choking smog.

The ruling Communist Party has pledged to reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18 percent over the next five years. Environmentalists say China needs to do more to reduce dependency on coal that has made it the world’s biggest emitter of climate changing gasses.

>> Next: What Travelers Can Do to Save the Planet

popular stories

  1. Can I Travel Once I’m Vaccinated?

    Tips + News

  2. Europe Proposes Certificate to Reopen Travel by Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Data Shows a Summer Travel Surge Is Coming. Will Airfares Surge, Too?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits

How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits

Air Travel

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland

Tips + News

Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip

Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip

A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley

A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley