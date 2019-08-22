This Hotel Chain Wants to Help Pay Your Student Loan Debt

More than 44 million people in the United States owe student loan debts that amount to $1.56 trillion collectively, according to statistics published by the online platform Student Loan Hero in February 2019. The same study shows that student loan debt is now the country’s second highest consumer debt category, following just behind mortgage debt and surpassing total credit card payments owed by about $521 billion.

As policymakers and universities (both public and private) consider approaches to tackling the student load debt crisis, one U.S. hotel chain is entering the conversation with its own innovative approach.

Courtesy of Graduate Hotels Each Graduate Hotels property pays homage to the heritage of its location through design elements featuring cultural nods to the local community.

Graduate Hotels , a collection of boutique properties based in college towns across the United States, has pledged to fund-raise upwards of $150,000 to help support student and alumni debt relief. Dubbed the “ $150K Payoff ,” the initiative is in partnership with scholarship search app Scholly , which received national attention in 2015 after landing a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank (and has helped students earn over $100 million in scholarships to date).

Beginning September 1 through December 31, 2019, various properties from the Graduate Hotels collection will host a range of fundraising efforts within their respective communities, all U.S. towns and cities home to universities—among them Berkeley, Ann Arbor, Providence, Madison, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

From a Live Jazz & Blues Brunch to a rooftop Halloween party and a Pure Barre class followed by a “bagel and mimosa brunch,” individual events from September through December will be listed on each property’s Facebook page, with tickets available for purchase through Eventbrite. All Graduate Hotels fund-raising events will be open for guests, locals, and students to attend.