Four Reasons to Visit Portugal Right Now

1 . Lisbon has upped its food game.

Locals love Príncipe Real for its row of new eateries that elevate the city’s dining scene.

2. The Central Coast shines

The Algarve region gets most of the love these days for its dramatic beaches, but the oft-overlooked 200-mile stretch of coast between Lisbon and Porto offers the perfect excuse for a slow drive, with plenty of worthy detours. Start in the coastal town of Nazare, home of the largest wave ever surfed, in 2013. (You can learn to surf much smaller breaks with Nazare Surf School.) From there, continue south to Peniche, where you can hop a short ferry to the Berlengas archipelago, three rocky islands that offer crystal-clear waters, sea caves, and barrier reefs teeming with marine life. Go now, before the guidebooks catch on.

3. Porto goes on display

The city’s new art epicenter, Rua de Miguel Bombarda, soars several blocks above Porto’s cellar-dotted riverbank. The very strollable street is dotted with dozens of cool vintage shops and eclectic art galleries.

4. You can weekend like a local