Follow in the Footsteps of Easy Company on This “Band of Brothers” Tour of Europe

If you happen to be that sort of TV series fan, you can visit Eastern Europe to tour castles that play the part of Westeros from Game of Thrones. You can also tool around London to see filming locations for The Crown and even take a tour of Breaking Bad’s Albuquerque in an RV that’s been lovingly converted into a tour vehicle. But if you like your fandom with a heaping helping of history, then we’ve got the vacation experience for you.

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans is offering the chance to follow the path taken by the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne, from D-Day to their eventual occupation of Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in the Bavarian Alps. The regiment, known as Easy Company, was the subject of the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, which makes this tour something of an augmented-reality excursion. Participants will visit the locations of famous battles in Normandy, the Netherlands, Bastogne, and Berchtesgaden and will do so in the company of actors Dale Dye, James Madio, Ross McCall, and Matthew Leitch from the Spielberg-produced miniseries. Historians and museum staff will place tour stops in context of both history and the show’s timeline (which are, at times, different) and will offer exclusive presentations and oral histories from the museum’s collections.