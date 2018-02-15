Fly to Scandinavia This Summer and Score a Free Rental Car

Few parts of the world welcome summertime with quite as much gusto as the Nordic countries. And after six months in darkness, who can blame them? We’re all for the cozy pursuit of hygge, and there’s much to be said for reindeer sleigh rides and subzero aurora peeping, but it’s hard to overstate the joy of cruising the leafy wilds of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway with the windows down and the ABBA cranked.

Such joy will be a little more accessible for road-trip-inclined U.S. travelers this summer, thanks to Scandinavian Airlines’s Fly & Drive promotion. Book a roundtrip flight for two from the United States to Oslo, Stockholm, or Copenhagen, and the airline will throw in a five-day car rental with Avis. (Scandinavian Airlines flies out of seven U.S. cities—Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.—so there are plenty of options.)

Booking for the Fly & Drive promotion starts today, February 15, and runs through March 15, for travel between May 18 and August 16. You’ll have until March 31 to book your rental car.

Midsummer Day in Sweden is June 23. Be there.

