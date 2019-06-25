Flights Have Been Banned Over Iran Airspace—Here’s What You Should Know

Following a flight ban that was issued last week by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flights in Iranian airspace, United Airlines has canceled service for two of its India flights: between New Jersey’s Newark International Airport and Mumbai, and between Newark and Delhi, until September 1.

The FAA has prohibited flights in Iranian airspace as well as above the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman until further notice.

The ban is “due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the region, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations,” the agency stated. It added that said risk was demonstrated when an unmanned aircraft (which has been widely reported to have been a U.S. surveillance drone) was shot down on Thursday, June 20, while it was operating above the Gulf of Oman. The precise location of the strike has been disputed by Iran and the U.S.

In a statement emailed to AFAR, United said it is contacting impacted customers to update them about the canceled flights between New Jersey and India. The carrier said it intends to help affected passengers make other travel arrangements, including the option to rebook on other airlines or obtain a full refund.

“We will remain in close contact with relevant government authorities throughout the suspension in order to provide our customers with the latest updates,” United stated.