First U.S. Spring Flight to Antarctica Aims to Keep Out Coronavirus

The first U.S. flight into Antarctica following months of winter darkness arrived Monday with crews taking extra precautions to keep out the coronavirus. Antarctica is the only continent without the virus, and there is a global effort to make sure incoming scientists and workers don’t bring it with them.

The U.S. Air Force flight left Monday from the gateway city of Christchurch carrying 106 passengers and crew, said Tony German, the U.S. Antarctic program’s representative in New Zealand.

He said the new arrivals will start getting ready for the summer and swap out with skeleton crews who have spent the Southern Hemisphere winter in Antarctica. The flight was delayed for three weeks by big storms, resulting in an extended six-week quarantine for those aboard.

Photo by AP Photo/Mark Baker Staff board a U.S. Air Force C-17 as they prepare to take the season’s first flight to McMurdo Station in Antarctica from Christchurch Airport, New Zealand.

German said the crews were first isolated in San Francisco for four days and then spent another five weeks isolated in New Zealand, undergoing several virus tests along the way. Upon their arrival at McMurdo Station, the facility entered Code Yellow, meaning everybody will wear masks for two weeks.

“We are being meticulous to ensure nothing happens,” German said.

If the virus was to break out at the station, he said, they have protocols in place to test and isolate anybody who is infected. Still, the flight delays over recent weeks underscore how difficult it can be to quickly evacuate people from Antarctica who are suffering severe medical problems.