Europe Is Yours With These 10 New Airline Routes From the United States

As summer travel planning heats up, domestic and foreign airlines are dabbling in new routes and revisiting old ones between the United States and Europe, and that’s good news for travelers. Herewith, 10 fresh ways to get where you want to go—or where you didn’t realize you wanted to go—this season. ✈ Seattle to Paris, Air France The French airline revists the Seattle-to-Paris route for the first time since 2012, with three weekly flights—Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday—and plans to expand the schedule to five weekly flights during the summer months. ✈ Philadelphia to Dublin, Aer Lingus Using a Boeing 757 rented from Europe’s ASL Airlines, the growing Irish airline expands its U.S. access to Dublin with four weekly flights from the Philadelphia International Airport.

✈ Austin to London, Norwegian

Norwegian is one happening airline. The scrappy budget carrier’s three weekly hops between the Texas capital and the U.K. capital—using a stylin’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner—are one of the few nonstop flights between the two airports.



✈ Denver to Paris, Norwegian

Norwegian—which, says the rumor mill, may soon be swallowed up by British Airways—continues its U.S. expansion with Monday and Friday flights between Denver International and Charles de Gaulle using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.



✈ Southern California to Germany, Lufthansa

The biggest German airline is busy in the Golden State these days, with new flights between San Diego and Frankfurt and Los Angeles and Munich, the latter making use of a ginormous 509-passenger Airbus A380.



✈ Las Vegas to London, British Airways

Like Tom Jones, British Airways can’t stay away from Las Vegas. The airline snipped its flight from Sin City to London’s Gatwick Airport back in 2016, but it restarted the three-times-weekly service on March 27.

✈ Orlando to Amsterdam, Delta Air Lines

Kicked off last month, Delta’s daily flights between Orlando and Amsterdam mark the airline’s first transatlantic service from the busy Florida hub. It’s Delta’s ninth U.S. city with service to Amsterdam.

✈ Newark to Porto and Reykjavík, United

United steps up as the only U.S. airline serving Portugal’s second-largest city—and the country’s lovely wine region—with this new daily nonstop from its New Jersey hub. If you’re craving a good hákarl, United’s new daily flights from Newark to Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport kick off on May 23rd and continue until October 4th.

✈ Washington, D.C. to Edinburgh, United

Another reason to love the season from United: Daily nonstops from D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and the Scottish capital city commence May 23rd and run through October 4th.

✈ San Francisco to Zurich, United

United already offers year-round flights to the Swiss banking city from Newark and Washington Dulles, but this seasonal daily nonstop—commencing June 7th and wrapping up October 27th—is a notable score for West Coast travelers craving some Alpine air and really good chocolate.

>>Next: What to Expect in the Air This Spring