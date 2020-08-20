Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

No Fear of Coronavirus at Drive-Through Haunted House

By Associated Press

Aug 20, 2020

share this article
flipboard
Visitors remain in vehicles at this new haunted house in Tokyo while ghosts, zombies, and other characters spook them.

Photo by AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Visitors remain in vehicles at this new haunted house in Tokyo while ghosts, zombies, and other characters spook them.

A new attraction in Tokyo allows for socially distanced scares.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

It’s a living nightmare—but a socially distanced one. “Zombies” attack vehicles, smearing them with artificial blood. But the customers inside the cars are safely separated from their stalkers by the windows. Production company Kowagarasetai, roughly translated as Scare Squad, has launched a drive-through haunted house in Tokyo in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have started this drive-in because we cannot get close to customers” at a traditional haunted house because of the virus, explains Daichi Ono, a cast member.

“But the distance [between customers and cast] has actually gotten shorter since there is only a window between them,” he said. 

Fake blood splashed on vehicles will be cleaned up after the show. People who don’t want fake blood on their cars can rent a vehicle provided by the program.
Photo by AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Fake blood splashed on vehicles will be cleaned up after the show. People who don’t want fake blood on their cars can rent a vehicle provided by the program.

Unlike a traditional haunted house, where guests can flee if frightened, customers are confined to their cars and cannot escape the horrors during the 13-minute performance. With no actual contact between the audience and performers, the risk of transmitting the virus is virtually eliminated. And of course, inside their cars, customers can scream as loudly as they like.

Once the horror is over, instead of eating brains, these helpful zombies actually clean the blood off the cars they attacked minutes earlier.

>> Next: 23 Photos That Prove Tokyo Does Halloween Better

popular stories

  1. Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

    Tips + News

  2. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  3. Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip

    Road Trips

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo

Camping

11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe

11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe

Trending News

The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World

The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World

Camping

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Gear