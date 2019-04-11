Delta Tops List of Best U.S. Airlines for the First Time Since 2000

The last time Delta ranked number one in the annual Airline Quality Rating report, Bill Clinton was president and AFAR was almost a decade away from publishing its first issue. But in the 18 years since, the Atlanta-based airline has fought its way back to the top in the 29th annual rankings of the largest airlines in the United States from researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

As the most comprehensive study of the performance and quality of the nine major U.S. carriers, the Airline Quality Report bases its ratings on four factors: mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance, and involuntary denied boardings using 2018 data from the U.S. Transportation Department.

2019 Airline Quality Rating rankings of the nine largest airlines in the United States (2018 rankings in parentheses):

Delta (2) JetBlue (3) Southwest (5) Alaska (1) Hawaiian (4) United (8) Spirit (12) American (9) Frontier (11)

Delta, which came in second place to Alaska for the past two years, was the only airline to improve in each of those four categories. Although it topped these rankings in 2000, its score fell over the next decade where it bottomed out at 15th place in the 2009 report. But since then, it slowly worked its way back to number one with the lowest rate of involuntary denied boardings of all the airlines and the second highest rate of on-time arrivals just after Hawaiian Airlines last year.