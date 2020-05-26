Flights to Cyprus to Resume From Select Countries Starting June 9

Cyprus on Friday, May 22, outlined plans for the phased resumption next month of commercial flights from a select number of countries with low COVID-19 infection rates to jump-start its vital tourism sector. Transport minister Yiannis Karousos said flights will begin in two phases—June 9 and 20—from two groups of countries selected by an advisory body of medical experts.

The first group is comprised of Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, and Lithuania. The second group is made up of Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia, and the Czech Republic. The list excludes the country’s two main tourism markets, former colonial ruler Britain and Russia.

Karousos said starting June 9, passengers arriving from countries in either group must obtain three days prior to departure a health certificate confirming that they are virus-free. Starting June 20, passengers from the first group of countries won’t need health certificates, but those from the second group will still be required to obtain them.

Aircraft arriving from any country not included in either group will only be permitted to carry Cypriot citizens or foreign nationals who permanently reside in Cyprus, or anyone who has been granted special permission. These passengers will also have to obtain a health certificate three days prior to departure. They can opt to be tested in Cyprus but will have to stay in self-isolation for one day in designated accommodation.