Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 02, 2024

Turkish Airlines Is Rolling Out a Fancy New Business-Class Cabin. Here’s What to Know.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines will launch its Crystal Business Class suites in 2025, with sliding doors, lie-flat seats, and marble tables.

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-303 aircraft sits on the runway, bathed in sunlight

Turkish Airlines recently announced its lavish new Crystal Business Class cabins.

kamilpetran/Shutterstock

Starting in 2025, passengers on Turkish Airlines long-haul flights can enjoy a luxurious new business class. Known as Crystal Business Class, the upgraded cabins come with lie-flat seats, sliding doors, and high-tech amenities, putting the Istanbul-based carrier on par with global airlines such as Qatar Airways, Air France, and Lufthansa—all of which have announced or rolled out swanky new lie-flat business-class suites as of late.

The Crystal Business Class cabins will first be retrofitted into the carrier’s existing fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs, starting in 2025. Then they will come standard in new planes delivered in 2026, including 70 Airbus A350-1000s. There are additional plans to bring free Wi-Fi to customers across all cabins.

Here’s what to expect on board Turkish Airlines in 2025 and beyond.

What’s inside the new Crystal Business Class cabins

The new Crystal Business Class cabins will feature 42 pod-style seats arranged in a staggered 1-2-1 configuration, giving each seat direct aisle access. Every other row in the middle section has a “honeymoon” suite with a pull-down divider between the two seats, ideal for passengers traveling together. The new layout is a step up from the current business class, which is arranged in a 2-3-2 formation and means that some front-of-the-plane passengers are saddled with a less desirable middle seat.

Each suite will have a sliding door, a lie-flat seat (measuring 23 inches), a 22-inch, 4K high-definition entertainment screen, and noise-reducing headphones. Other high-tech touches include a wireless charging station (in addition to USB-C and universal 110-volt outlets), adjustable ambient and reading lights, marble tables, rose-gold finishes, and leather sourced from Türkiye.

The new suites upgrade an already solid front-of-plane experience. In June, Turkish Airlines’ business class cabin was named the 10th-best by Skytrax, an international air-transport rating organization. The airline also took the top prize in Best Business Class Onboard Catering, thanks in part to its mezze platters and “Flying Chef” service, wherein chefs work alongside the cabin crew to cook meals in the air.

Free Wi-Fi for all passengers

The new business-class suites are not the only upgrades coming to the Turkish Airlines experience in the coming year. The airline also announced it would begin offering free fleetwide Wi-Fi in late 2025. So far, it has not named the internet provider or released additional details about the service. But when the offering comes aboard, it will put Turkish Airlines among only a handful of airlines offering complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi (others include Delta Air Lines and JetBlue).

Another U.S. route for Turkish Airlines

In June, Turkish Airlines launched flights to Denver, its 14th destination in the United States. The carrier flies between Istanbul and the Mile High City four days a week. The addition means Turkish now flies to 347 cities in 130 countries worldwide.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
The lobby of JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Art + Architecture
Engage with Compelling Art at These Top Southern Hotels
Sponsored by
With Lufthansa’s launch of the new Allegris product, passengers are due to experience a new level of luxury travel.
The Future of Travel
Everything You Need To Know About Lufthansa Allegris’ New Business Class Cabins
Sponsored by
A projection show called Hogwarts Always at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, displaying fireworks igniting behind the Hogwarts castle
Destination Spotlight
Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
JetBlue plane landing with a city skyline in the background
Air Travel News
JetBlue Just Announced Big Changes to Its Route Network. Here’s What to Know.
July 31, 2024 07:35 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A man wearing face mask while sitting into an airplane.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
COVID Is on the Rise Again. Can I Still Travel If I Test Positive?
July 30, 2024 10:58 AM
 · 
Stacey Lastoe
A room with a view at Habitas AlUla
Hotels
4 Hotels, 4 Distinct Adventures in the Arabian Desert
July 30, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Virgin Atlantic flight attendants standing in a line in uniform. some are in red suits, some in black suits, and some in red skirts
Air Travel News
Sneakers, Tattoos, Pronoun Pins: How Flight Attendant Uniforms Are Changing With the Times
July 30, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg