Turkish Airlines Is Rolling Out a Fancy New Business-Class Cabin. Here’s What to Know.

Starting in 2025, passengers on Turkish Airlines long-haul flights can enjoy a luxurious new business class. Known as Crystal Business Class, the upgraded cabins come with lie-flat seats, sliding doors, and high-tech amenities, putting the Istanbul-based carrier on par with global airlines such as Qatar Airways, Air France, and Lufthansa—all of which have announced or rolled out swanky new lie-flat business-class suites as of late.

The Crystal Business Class cabins will first be retrofitted into the carrier’s existing fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs, starting in 2025. Then they will come standard in new planes delivered in 2026, including 70 Airbus A350-1000s. There are additional plans to bring free Wi-Fi to customers across all cabins.

Here’s what to expect on board Turkish Airlines in 2025 and beyond.

What’s inside the new Crystal Business Class cabins

The new Crystal Business Class cabins will feature 42 pod-style seats arranged in a staggered 1-2-1 configuration, giving each seat direct aisle access. Every other row in the middle section has a “honeymoon” suite with a pull-down divider between the two seats, ideal for passengers traveling together. The new layout is a step up from the current business class, which is arranged in a 2-3-2 formation and means that some front-of-the-plane passengers are saddled with a less desirable middle seat.

Each suite will have a sliding door, a lie-flat seat (measuring 23 inches), a 22-inch, 4K high-definition entertainment screen, and noise-reducing headphones. Other high-tech touches include a wireless charging station (in addition to USB-C and universal 110-volt outlets), adjustable ambient and reading lights, marble tables, rose-gold finishes, and leather sourced from Türkiye.

The new suites upgrade an already solid front-of-plane experience. In June, Turkish Airlines’ business class cabin was named the 10th-best by Skytrax, an international air-transport rating organization. The airline also took the top prize in Best Business Class Onboard Catering, thanks in part to its mezze platters and “Flying Chef” service, wherein chefs work alongside the cabin crew to cook meals in the air.

Free Wi-Fi for all passengers

The new business-class suites are not the only upgrades coming to the Turkish Airlines experience in the coming year. The airline also announced it would begin offering free fleetwide Wi-Fi in late 2025. So far, it has not named the internet provider or released additional details about the service. But when the offering comes aboard, it will put Turkish Airlines among only a handful of airlines offering complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi (others include Delta Air Lines and JetBlue).

Another U.S. route for Turkish Airlines

In June, Turkish Airlines launched flights to Denver, its 14th destination in the United States. The carrier flies between Istanbul and the Mile High City four days a week. The addition means Turkish now flies to 347 cities in 130 countries worldwide.

