How to Score a Southwest Companion Pass and up to $6K in Free Flights

Southwest recently enhanced the benefits on its line-up of five Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards and launched its best-ever introductory points offer: up to 100,000 points on its personal cards. This bonus alone is an excellent reason to consider getting a card.

However, those looking to fully capitalize on the current offer should consider getting a business card in addition to a personal card. It may come as a surprise to some, but the truth is you don’t need a big firm to get a business card—a sole proprietorship, single-member LLC, or the like will do. You can even apply with your Social Security number as a sole proprietor for a startup or small venture (versus an EIN—Employer Identification Number—often used for larger businesses).

While you can’t have two different personal cards or two different business cards, the same individual can have both a personal and a business card. With these two applications timed correctly, you could land Southwest’s coveted Companion Pass® for 2022 and 2023 and score up to $6,000 in free flights (for just $348 in annual fees.) Here’s how to double-down on current Southwest credit card offers, first by getting the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, followed by the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card. (Disclaimer: This is an advanced points’ strategy post and may be exhausting for beginners or those who hate math.)

Apply for a Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit card and start working toward a Companion Pass

To start, go for the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card. This is one of the personal cards with a current welcome offer of up to 100,000 Rapid Rewards points—50,000 points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

Focus on earning the first half of the current welcome bonus: 50,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of card membership. Note that you’ll want to get the card now because of the limited-time welcome offer, but you won’t want to hit that $2,000 spend threshold until after January 1, 2022. Why? Because earning a Companion Pass requires 100 qualifying one-way flight segments or amassing 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year and welcome bonuses count as qualifying points toward that 125,000 requirement. Also, the Companion Pass is valid for the remainder of the calendar year in which you earn it and the following calendar year. So you want to bank your initial 50,000 bonus in 2022.