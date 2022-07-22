Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer

Right now, the card is enticing with its best-ever welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus ThankYou® points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Even after earning the intro offer, the card promises one of the fastest rates of points accrual out there. You’ll earn three points per dollar spent at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations and on air travel and hotels. Put in perspective, the Chase Sapphire Preferred (also annual fee of $95) grants three points per dollar on dining, but only two on travel and one per dollar at gas stations and brick-and-mortar supermarkets. Finally, the card carries an industry-leading extended warranty program, providing an extra 24 months of coverage on most electronics. Here, more details on why you should consider this lesser-known card now.

The Citi Premier® Card is an excellent, versatile travel credit card that has managed to evade the radar of many a credit card know-it-all. However, it’s a low annual fee card ($95) worth adding to your wallet.

AFAR partners with and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

The Citi Premier Card is currently offering a best-ever 80,000-point welcome offer. This bonus comes in the form of Citi ThankYou points, which can be redeemed in dozens of ways. One of our favorites is toward gift cards at a ratio of 1,000 points to $10 (e.g., 80,000 welcome bonus = $800 in gift cards). There are over 100 retailers participating in this gift card program, from Apple to CVS Pharmacy to Princess Cruises and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Our other preferred route for cashing out ThankYou points is transferring to airline partners. ThankYou points transfer to 15 airline partners at a 1:1 ratio, and there are ways to amplify the value of your ThankYou points with these partnerships. For example, JetBlue TrueBlue is one partner and TrueBlue points are pegged to ticket dollar value and are worth around 1.5 cents apiece. If you do the math, the 80,000 welcome bonus means $1,200 in JetBlue tickets.

Below is the complete list of airline transfer partners.

Aeromexico Club Premier

Air France–KLM Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

JetBlue TrueBlue

Malaysia Airlines Enrich

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Citi ThankYou is the only credit card program that transfers to international partners Qatar Airways and Thai Airways.

A card that allows you to earn points quickly

The Citi Premier Card lets you rack up points quickly by offering triple points in several popular spending categories among travelers. You’ll earn three points per dollar spent at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations, as well as on air travel and hotels (plus one point per dollar on everything else). Overall, those are better earning rates than the Chase Sapphire Preferred. Triple points on dining and travel are on par with Chase Sapphire Reserve’s earnings structure and that multiplier remains a key selling point for the Reserve. However, the Reserve’s annual fee is $550 versus Citi Premier’s $95.

An industry-leading extended warranty program

Among all the extended warranty programs offered by credit cards, the Citi Premier Card’s offering reigns supreme. First, the card extends the manufacturer’s warranty for an additional 24 months. This is double the 12 months’ extension offered by the likes of the Platinum Card from American Express and the Chase Sapphire Preferred card. Second, the Citi Premier Card’s warranty coverage is up to a maximum of seven years from the purchase date and is additional to customer-purchase extended warranties like AppleCare+. Put in perspective, the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards allow coverage up to a maximum of four years from the purchase date.

Overall, this is the credit card you want to use when purchasing big-ticket electronic items like MacBooks, DSLR cameras, and snazzy headphones.

Other benefits

Another highlight of the Citi Premier Card is its annual hotel credit. Each calendar year, you’ll get a $100 credit on a single-stay prepaid hotel booking of $500 or more purchased through Citi ThankYou Travel. Unfortunately, unlike its Chase Sapphire or Amex competitors, the Citi Premier Card does not offer any implicit travel insurance or credits for TSA PreCheck/Global Entry.

Takeaways

The Citi Premier Card is offering its best-ever welcome offer of 80,000 points. It also carries the best extended warranty program in the credit card industry, which appeals strongly to tech-loving travelers, plus the chance to earn points quickly and lots of flexibility for points redemptions.

Those wanting a versatile credit card for everyday purchases and travel spending without paying a high annual fee—plus a very valuable 80,000-point bonus—should consider getting this card now.

While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.

