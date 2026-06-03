Finland Is Inviting Travelers to Come Try Its Regional Cuisine—for Free

Finland is a country that has become synonymous with the northern lights, saunas, and happiness—it has, after all, been named the happiest country in the world for nine consecutive years. Now, the Nordic nation is hoping travelers will start associating it with something else, too: really good food.

Visit Finland recently announced Finland’s Official Tasting Table, a new culinary tourism initiative that aims to bring 16 travelers to Finland this September for an immersive, all-expenses-paid, four-day dining experience centered around Finnish cuisine, local food traditions, and the landscapes that shape them.

The campaign invites travelers to apply for one of two regional itineraries, each designed to showcase a different side of Finland’s food culture. One experience will take in Finland’s coastal and archipelago region, a sprawling stretch of Baltic shoreline dotted with thousands of pine-covered islands and historic seaside towns in the southwestern part of the country.

The other will unfold in Lapland, Finland’s northernmost region known for its Arctic landscapes, reindeer culture, and northern lights.

Eight guests will be selected for each itinerary.

Each regional tasting menu is being designed by a prominent Finnish chef and inspired by crowd-sourced responses from locals, including fishermen, farmers, and home cooks.

The Coast & Archipelago experience will be led by Erik Mansikka, founder of Restaurant Kaskis in Turku—which earned a Michelin star in 2022 and a Michelin Green Star in 2025—and Finland’s Chef of the Year in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Lapland menu will be created by chef Joel Manninen, a rising star in Finland’s culinary scene who won the Finnish Young Chefs Championship in 2025 and later earned silver at the Young Chefs World Championship. He’s the head chef at Sky Kitchen & View, a scenic restaurant set atop an alpine peak in Rovaniemi.

Finnish Lapland in the north of the country is one of the two regions the culinary-themed itineraries will focus on. Courtesy of Visit Finland

While Visit Finland hasn’t revealed exactly what dishes guests will be eating, the tourism board has hinted that the menus will be heavily shaped by the landscapes surrounding each experience.

Along the country’s coasts and lakes, menus often center around smoked fish, shellfish, potatoes, and hearty rye breads, while farther north in Lapland, ingredients like reindeer, Arctic char, wild berries, and foraged mushrooms take center stage. Finland also has one of the strongest coffee cultures globally (the country consistently ranks among the world’s top coffee consumers per capita), so it wouldn’t be a surprise if caffeinated beverages make an appearance alongside cardamom-spiced pastries.

But the experience isn’t just about sitting down for a really good meal. Between courses and tasting menus, Visit Finland said travelers will also get a crash course in the Finnish way of life, including sauna sessions, nature excursions, and sightseeing in the region.

How to apply

Applications are open globally through June 9 (11:59 p.m. EEST) via HaveSomeFinnish.com. Interested (and hungry) travelers can apply for either the Coast & Archipelago itinerary or the Lapland experience by posting a short introductory video on Instagram or TikTok explaining why they want to “Have Some Finnish.” Applicants must also use the hashtag #HaveSomeFinnish and tag Visit Finland in their post.

Selected participants will be announced on June 29 and will travel to Finland in September. Additional details about the itineraries and application process are available on the Official Tasting Table website.