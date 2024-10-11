Chef José Andrés is Famous for Disaster Relief Kitchens and Michelin Stars. Now He’s Opening a Hotel.

Celebrity chef José Andrés is well-known for his international restaurant empire, for the humanitarian work of his foundation World Central Kitchen, and for the TV shows, books, and podcasts of his production company. The next venture for the Spanish multi-hyphenate? A luxury hotel.

His hospitality group, José Andrés Group (JAG, renamed from ThinkFoodGroup), recently announced the launch of its first hotel: The Bazaar House by José Andrés. The 67-room property is set to open in 2027 in Washington, D.C., where JAG is based and where the chef got his start in 1993 with the opening of his first restaurant, Jaleo.

Details are limited about the new project, which will be located at 3000 M Street in Washington, D.C.’s tony Georgetown neighborhood. According to a release from JAG, the property will feature multiple food and beverage venues curated by JAG, an events space, a wellness center, and several high-end retail offerings. It will also have an exclusive perk that’s becoming increasingly popular in many new hotel brands: a private club, with members-only benefits and venues such as admission to the Bazaar Club, a penthouse space with a signature restaurant and views of Georgetown.

Of course, Andrés is no stranger to hotel restaurants: He helmed the opening of the first The Bazaar restaurant inside SLS Beverly Hills in 2008. That venue has since closed, but the concept now has locations in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and, as of 2023, inside the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C. Spinoffs include seafood restaurant Bazaar Mar, which opened this summer in Las Vegas, and Bazaar Meat, which will relocate to the Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2025.

Chef José Andrés launched World Central Kitchen in 2010 after an earthquake hit Haiti. Since then, the organization has provided meals as part of disaster-relief efforts all over the world. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

“Since the very start, The Bazaar has been a place for escape and excitement,” Sam Bakhshandehpour, JAG global CEO, told Afar via email. ”What I love about The Bazaar is that unmistakable sense of wonder you feel the second you step foot inside—it’s like pulling back the curtain on a great show that is about to begin. It’s always been a holistic experience, from design to menu, which is why it is such a natural evolution for us to extend the Bazaar brand to all parts of the house, from the lobby and guest rooms to the dining room and rooftop.”

A growing hospitality portfolio

As part of its 40-restaurant and bar portfolio, JAG has restaurants in hotels around the world, including at Hyatts, Marriotts, and Hiltons.

For The Bazaar House, JAG partnered with Thor Equities, a global developer whose portfolio includes the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons. Thor Equities devoted seven years to obtaining local municipality approvals for The Bazaar House, according to the release from JAG.

“Thirty years ago when I came to Washington D.C. as a young chef, I knew that this city was a perfect place to bring people together over food,” Andrés said in a statement. “It’s one of the beating hearts of our country, a place where I knew I could meet anyone and do anything, starting with a great meal.”