How One Luxury Carmaker Is Changing the Rental Game

As with many airport-centered activities, the process of renting a car is enough to confound the most seasoned of travelers. Fortunately, there’s an app for that. What the on-demand economy did to the taxicab experience it is now doing to the rental-car experience. And the unlikely movers in this game are carmakers themselves—specifically, European luxury brands. The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler have each dipped big toes into the on-demand rental-car business with their ReachNow and Car2Go services, but these upstarts remain tightly focused on early adopters in tech-nerdy places like Brooklyn, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. Volkswagen-owned Audi, however, has its eyes on a much bigger prize.

Last year, the German automaker acquired Silvercar, an Austin-based startup that was already making good on its promise to radically streamline the fly-and-drive process: no more janky shuttle-bus rides or dire warnings about damage wagers and refueling surcharges and, best of all, no more cigarette-burn beaters with three hubcaps and an AM radio. Through a slick smartphone app, Silvercar users can book one of the company’s Audi A4 sedans or Q5 crossovers—all brand new, all identically equipped, and, yes, all silver—at a growing roster of U.S. airports. The camera-enabled app scans a QR code on the windshield, which starts the rental period, unlocks the doors, and even pops the trunk for your bags. Moreover, the app pushes your itinerary to the car’s in-dash navigation system for a quick getaway.