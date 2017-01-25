Tips + NewsTrending News
By Matt Villano
  •  January 25, 2017

This Is Why Snow Lovers Need to Go to Lake Tahoe Right Now

The area has seen a crazy amount of snow in the past month.

This Is Why Snow Lovers Need to Go to Lake Tahoe Right Now

Courtesy of Vail Resorts

If you love winter sports, you need to get to one of the ski resorts around Lake Tahoe, stat.

Just four hours north of San Francisco, the region in the Sierra Nevada has been absolutely blitzed with snow this winter—the record amounts have made the area look more like the planet Hoth than Northern California. Schools were shuttered. Interstate highways were closed. Entire towns were on avalanche watch. Even many ski resorts—which thrive on snow days—were forced to shut down temporarily so crews could clear enough snow to get lifts and gondolas working safely.

How crazy has the Snowpocalypse of 2017 really been? According to various weather reports, the Tahoe area received 285 inches of snow between January 1 and Tuesday of this week. That’s nearly 24 feet! Stephanie Meyer, a spokesperson for Vail Resorts—which owns the major area resorts Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood—said that approximately 76 percent of the season’s regular snowfall has occurred in just over three weeks this month, and that it’s been the snowiest January ever at these three resorts.

But it gets more incredible. If you add up all the snow Tahoe has received between the start of the season on November 1, 2016, and Tuesday, the area has tallied 378 inches—nearly 32 feet.

Reno, Nevada, on the other side of the Sierras, has also seen extra snow. Wintertime car accidents are up from years past, and, according to an Associated Press article published by the San Francisco Chronicle, the city recorded one of its snowiest days in 80 years earlier this week and saw more than seven feet of snow at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Many resorts, including Northstar, have been updating visitors on snow conditions via Facebook, Twitter, and other forms of social media. In particular, Northstar’s Tahoe Ascent blog has been hugely popular among the Millennial set.

Meteorologists say the “atmospheric river” weather system is one of the biggest reasons for this dump, although other factors include the longer-term El Niño and La Niña weather trends.

If you’re wondering when the best time is to get up there and take advantage of all this powder, the answer is “soon.” The National Weather Service said that temperatures this weekend will hover below freezing and that no significant snowfall is expected in the mountains or valleys over the next several days. Sounds like a great weekend to shred. See you on the slopes!

>>Next: Collapse at Hawaii National Park Creates Incredible New Lava Activity

Matt Villano
Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in Healdsburg, California. To learn more about him, visit whalehead.com.
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Two men on a street in Europe communicating with arm gestures
Travel Tips + Etiquette
4 Ways to Overcome Language Barriers When Traveling
July 02, 2024 06:10 PM
 · 
Anna Mindess
Traveler with bright orange backpack looking out the airport window at an airplane taking off
Air Travel News
Could This Airline’s New Seat-Map Tool Make Flying Less Stressful for Women?
July 01, 2024 06:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Comprehensive travel insurance plus a medical evacuation program are a key combination for travel safety.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
What to Do When You Get Hurt or Sick on a Trip
June 29, 2024 11:31 AM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Illustration of a person with brown hair and a sun hat looking nervously at an open suitcase with various folded items in it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
I’m a Travel Editor Who Gets Major Pre-Trip Anxiety. These Are My Coping Tools.
June 28, 2024 01:54 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran