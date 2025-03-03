Tired of Feeling Stiff On Long Flights? Do These 5 Airplane Stretches Next Time You Fly

Body aches and stiff joints are an all too familiar feeling after a long flight. Multiple aspects of sitting in an airplane seat contribute to general soreness, according to Ashley Kumar, a physical therapist at Palm Health in St. Louis. A top culprit is decreased blood circulation due to the knees and hips being “cinched off.”

“The lack of movement and the compression of the venous system whenever you’re sitting in those positions makes it harder for blood to flow back to the heart,” Kumar explains. “And then you can get some pooling [of blood] in your legs, which reduces circulation and can cause aches and fatigue.”

Being in a seated position for prolonged periods of time also “causes your hip flexor muscles to become shortened and tight, and then you’re not moving, so you’re not getting any lubrication to your joints,” says Kumar. “The slouching, the poor posture, the unsupported lumbar region, the forward head posture—all of that can contribute to the stiffness you feel.” Kumar also notes that dehydration from low humidity in the cabin and the stress of navigating airports can exacerbate your discomfort by the time you deplane.

These factors can leave you feeling stiff, especially after a long-haul flight. Ultimately, the best way to combat stiffness is to get up to walk around the cabin, ideally once every one or two hours.

But if you’re stuck in your seat, here are five stretches Kumar recommends during any flight. Go through them once every hour.

Illustration by Ellie See

Hamstring/Calf Stretch

1. Sit up tall with your back straight.

2. Extend one leg.

3. Reach down and pull your toes toward your nose.

4. Repeat on the other leg.

Tip from Kumar: “Don’t flex from the spine and bend down and touch your toe. Keep the trunk upright, and then you hinge at the hip and lean forward. That’ll get your hamstring to stretch out really nicely.”

Illustration by Ellie See

Spinal Twists

1. Rotate your torso to one side and cross your legs.

2. Place your opposite hand (e.g., your right hand if you are twisting left) on the armrest and pull yourself deeper into the stretch.

Tip from Kumar: “Don’t just rotate passively; you want to actively push into that end range.”

Illustration by Ellie See

Upper Trap Stretch

1. Gently tilt your head to one side.

2. Bring your ear toward your shoulder.

3. Hold the stretch briefly.

4. Repeat on the other side.

Tip from Kumar: “For a deeper stretch, use your hand to gently pull your head down further.”

Illustration by Ellie See

Chin Tucks

1. Sit up straight with your back straight and slowly stretch your chin forward, as if imitating a turtle extending its neck.

2. Keep your movement straight ahead, not downward toward your chest.

3. Gently pull your chin back.

4. Press the back of your head lightly into the seat for added resistance.

Tip from Kumar: “Let that chin go forward and then bring it directly back to the throat. That’s going to help to lengthen out the back of your neck muscles and also your thoracic spine.”

Illustration by Ellie See

Neck Rotations

1. Slowly turn your head to one side.

2. Repeat on the other side.

3. Continue alternating to release tension in the neck and shoulders.

Tip from Kumar: To enhance the stretch, “take your hand and give your head a little more pressure.”

