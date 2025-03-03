Tips + NewsTravel Tips + Etiquette
By Nathalie Alonso
  •  March 03, 2025

Tired of Feeling Stiff On Long Flights? Do These 5 Airplane Stretches Next Time You Fly

If you’re tired of feeling stiff after a long-haul flight, here are 5 stretches you can do without getting up from your seat.

graphic of black-and-white figures doing stretches in airplane starts, with a light-blue background

Art by Ellie See

Body aches and stiff joints are an all too familiar feeling after a long flight. Multiple aspects of sitting in an airplane seat contribute to general soreness, according to Ashley Kumar, a physical therapist at Palm Health in St. Louis. A top culprit is decreased blood circulation due to the knees and hips being “cinched off.”

“The lack of movement and the compression of the venous system whenever you’re sitting in those positions makes it harder for blood to flow back to the heart,” Kumar explains. “And then you can get some pooling [of blood] in your legs, which reduces circulation and can cause aches and fatigue.”

Being in a seated position for prolonged periods of time also “causes your hip flexor muscles to become shortened and tight, and then you’re not moving, so you’re not getting any lubrication to your joints,” says Kumar. “The slouching, the poor posture, the unsupported lumbar region, the forward head posture—all of that can contribute to the stiffness you feel.” Kumar also notes that dehydration from low humidity in the cabin and the stress of navigating airports can exacerbate your discomfort by the time you deplane.

These factors can leave you feeling stiff, especially after a long-haul flight. Ultimately, the best way to combat stiffness is to get up to walk around the cabin, ideally once every one or two hours.

But if you’re stuck in your seat, here are five stretches Kumar recommends during any flight. Go through them once every hour.

HamstringCalfStretch.gif

Illustration by Ellie See

Hamstring/Calf Stretch

1. Sit up tall with your back straight.

2. Extend one leg.

3. Reach down and pull your toes toward your nose.

4. Repeat on the other leg.

Tip from Kumar: “Don’t flex from the spine and bend down and touch your toe. Keep the trunk upright, and then you hinge at the hip and lean forward. That’ll get your hamstring to stretch out really nicely.”

SpinalTwist.gif

Illustration by Ellie See

Spinal Twists

1. Rotate your torso to one side and cross your legs.

2. Place your opposite hand (e.g., your right hand if you are twisting left) on the armrest and pull yourself deeper into the stretch.

Tip from Kumar: “Don’t just rotate passively; you want to actively push into that end range.”

UpperTrapStretch.gif

Illustration by Ellie See

Upper Trap Stretch

1. Gently tilt your head to one side.

2. Bring your ear toward your shoulder.

3. Hold the stretch briefly.

4. Repeat on the other side.

Tip from Kumar: “For a deeper stretch, use your hand to gently pull your head down further.”

ChinTuck.gif

Illustration by Ellie See

Chin Tucks

1. Sit up straight with your back straight and slowly stretch your chin forward, as if imitating a turtle extending its neck.

2. Keep your movement straight ahead, not downward toward your chest.

3. Gently pull your chin back.

4. Press the back of your head lightly into the seat for added resistance.

Tip from Kumar: “Let that chin go forward and then bring it directly back to the throat. That’s going to help to lengthen out the back of your neck muscles and also your thoracic spine.”

NeckRotations.gif

Illustration by Ellie See

Neck Rotations

1. Slowly turn your head to one side.

2. Repeat on the other side.

3. Continue alternating to release tension in the neck and shoulders.

Tip from Kumar: To enhance the stretch, “take your hand and give your head a little more pressure.”

Nathalie Alonso
Nathalie Alonso is a journalist based in New York City. Her work has also appeared in National Geographic, Outside, Refinery29, and Well+Good, among other publications.
From Our Partners
The Handelskade Waterfront in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Perfect Long Weekend in Curacao
Sponsored by
Local Neighborhoods in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The 7 Best Things to Do in Curaçao, According to Island Locals
Sponsored by
Beaches in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Caribbean Island for Adventure Lovers
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
A branch full of cherry blossoms, with a body of water and a building with pillars and a domed roof in the background
Trending News
NPS Tells Us When to Expect Peak Bloom for Washington, D.C.’s Cherry Blossoms
February 28, 2025 02:29 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Colorful red, blue, green, and yellow postcard houses line a rocky Greenland coastline with a sheet of snow in the background
Trending News
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Greenland (But Were Afraid to Ask)
February 27, 2025 01:33 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Beautiful view of Avignon with famous bridge Saint-Benezet, medieval architecture along the Rhone River in Avignon, France. The Pont Saint Benezet and the Papal palace in Avignon, South France.
Cruise News
From Paris to Provence: This Iconic Travel Company Is Launching New Ships on 2 Famous French Rivers
February 26, 2025 06:24 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
BrianKelly_HowtoWinatTravel.jpg
Loyalty + Rewards
I Was Doing Rewards Travel All Wrong—Until I Read This New Book From The Points Guy
February 26, 2025 08:58 AM
 · 
Aislyn Greene