Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters Takes Passion, Hard Work, and 60,000 Hours of Volunteer Time

Life imitates art at this stunning show, in which several hundred volunteers help recreate famous works with people.

Vanessa Harkelroad’s wrinkled nostril is slightly crooked. She stands up from her chair under the blinding fluorescent lights and lets her makeup artist check the dark brown line down the side of her nose before making a few adjustments. The two laugh together about the mishap like old friends despite meeting just a few minutes before. Finally, they perfect the look and get approval from the backstage hand for Harkelroad to put on her wig. Though she’ll be on stage for a mere 90 seconds, she’s got an important role to play. Harkelroad is, after all, Cleopatra in Laguna Beach’s annual Pageant of the Masters. Known for its tableaux vivants or “living pictures,” the Pageant of the Masters is a performance in which people recreate works of art by donning costumes, makeup, and more and posing. Props and backdrops add further detail, while a professional narrator, orchestra, and vocalists help bring the whole thing to life. Part of Laguna’s yearly Festival of Arts, the show has been running since 1933—with only a four-year interruption during World War II—and continues to draw huge crowds for eight weeks of performances at the Irvine Bowl amphitheater every summer. Courtesy of Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters The Pageant of the Masters involves more than 1,200 volunteers, from actors and stagehands to costume experts and makeup artists.

Of course, it’s a very different production today than it was back when it started. It’s more work now that there are over 1,200 volunteer actors, costume experts, makeup artists, and stagehands to wrangle, not to mention some 56 performances to put on throughout the season. Still, all the work is worth it for a show almost too wild for words. “I would say you’re going to see a variety show in a lovely amphitheater about a mile from the Pacific Ocean,” pageant director Diane Challis Davy said humbly when asked how she would describe the performance. In reality, she knows it’s much more involved than that. Davy started working with the pageant as an intern in 1975 and is now responsible for setting the theme each year. For 2019, she chose “Time Machine.” Inspired by H.G. Wells, the 90-minute show starred a bumbling time traveler who traverses the centuries, learning about humanity through its most magnificent works of art. “When we’re about to open, I’m kind of weak in the knees because I’m hoping everyone is going to like the show,” Davy said about the preperformance jitters she still gets all these years later. “I’m a little nervous, just hoping that everyone is delighted with what we planned.” Davy has little to worry about, however, because the community volunteers who dress the actors, apply makeup, create the set pieces, and act in the show care about its well-being as much as she does.

