Beeyonder Lets You Visit Australia (Even Though It’s Still Locked Down)

There he was, high in a eucalyptus tree, all snuggled up and lazing in the glow of the early morning Byron Bay sun. Cuddly Hemsworth (named after Australian actor Chris Hemsworth) made little to no movement. If not for my Beeyonder guide and koala whisperer Wendy Bithell, pointing out the odd butt scratch, yawn, or ear twitch, I would scarcely know we’d caught the rare sight of a koala undisturbed in its natural habitat.

I’ve been in the physical presence of a koala before—once from a distance at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, another in Queensland where I had the privilege to hold a rather ripe-smelling fella for a glory snap—but this experience felt the most real, even though I was observing him on Zoom and from a different continent. Over the next hour, Wendy dispensed nuggets about this marsupial’s quirks (koalas sleep 18 hours a day but poop up to 150 times daily; they’re also tiny gourmands carefully sniff-testing each eucalyptus leaf) while keeping the camera lens on him so we could watch his movements in real time. I realized this immersive experience would be the closest I’ll likely get to a koala bear, especially now that it’s a species vulnerable to extinction.

The rise of virtual travel

While much of the travel industry came to a grinding halt in 2020, the virtual travel sector spiked in popularity. As trips were upended, tickets and bookings canceled or indefinitely postponed, travel enthusiasts turned to their devices to wanderlust. Virtual tours once used to pre-vet destinations, or as a novelty guest add-on, became the only avenue anyone would get their travel fix for 2020.

For Boston entrepreneur Brittany Palmer, this captive homebound state was one of the many reasons she launched Beeyonder, a virtual travel platform, in December 2020. The name, derived from a mix of “beyond” and “wonder” with an extra “e” because of Palmer’s love of nature and conservation, fits the platform perfectly. Home to more than 340 experiences in 50 countries (plus Antarctica) hosted by expert guides, it offers visits to a small Viking village in Norway, a live walk through the bustling Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, or the chance to go on a night trek in Byron Bay to spot wildlife that glow Avatar blue under UV light (spoiler alert: wallabies do, kangaroos don’t).

Browsable by experience, niche, or via specific countries or operators, Beeyonder tours offer real-time interaction with a guide in either a private or small-group setting (no more than 25 guests) with experiences starting from $10 (group) and $99 (private).

More than just serving the travel-starved, Palmer, who is Beeyonder’s founder and CEO, sees virtual travel staying postpandemic as a permanent part of the industry.

“Beeyonder’s role in the travel industry is providing people with disabilities and other conditions that prohibit or inhibit travel the option to see places they cannot see in person,” says Palmer via email. “There will still be 40 plus million people in the U.S. alone that fall into this category after the pandemic subsides. Our main goal is to deliver the ultimate equal access to travel.”

An avid traveler herself and a bilateral amputee, Palmer is uniquely aware of the challenges posed to those who travel with disabilities. While she has had the resources and ability to go on bucket-list trips like a safari in Tanzania and to Egypt to see the ancient tombs and temples up close, she’s mindful not everyone is as fortunate. Hence every tour is carefully vetted by the Beeyonder team to ensure each provider has adequate experience and knowledge to conduct virtual tours, while providing value-added, real-time interaction through tools like 3-D imaging and partnering with expert guides. “Beeyonder is a way for people to explore places they are interested in visiting, or would like to visit but maybe it’s too expensive or they have other places they are saving to visit in-person,” says Palmer.

Enhancing the experience

Despite virtual vacations being a relatively new market, it’s not without the presence of heavy-hitting players like Airbnb’s Experiences and Amazon Explore. Palmer is unfazed, deciding instead to double down on Beeyonder’s strengths—transparent pricing, personalized guest experiences, and curated tours evaluated by the team—while investing in a suite of features not found on other platforms.

To book an experience, guests can view a tour’s availability, or reach out directly to the guide/tour operator to ask about the experience, or query possible areas of interest to cover. There’s also the option to book a private experience, as well as a breakdown of the tour’s cost (either a tiered or set price). Once a tour is booked, an email with a Zoom link will be provided (this is also accessible via Beeyonder’s “My Experience” dashboard) with a reminder sent a day before. Guests are allowed to cancel up to seven days before the experience and will receive a gift card of the same value in return.