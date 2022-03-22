Barack Obama’s New Netflix Show Highlights the World’s Best National Parks

If there’s one thing that could make national parks even better, it’s the soothing voice of former President Barack Obama.

Last week, Netflix released a trailer for Our Great National Parks, a five-part docuseries narrated by none other than the 44th POTUS himself. The series will premiere on April 13, with each episode focusing on national parks around the world.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth,” says Obama in the opening lines of the trailer. “Join me in a celebration of our planet’s greatest national parks and wilderness.”

The show is produced by James Honeyborne, who also served as executive producer of Blue Planet II—and this series looks like it will be as visually stunning as its watery predecessor. The two-minute trailer alone is packed with striking shots of landscapes and animals, ranging from whales swimming in the ocean to monarch butterflies gathered on a branch.

The show will highlight international parks, such as Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park (a rich tropical rain forest) and Kenya’s Tsavo National Park (known for its lava flows and red elephants), plus biodiverse spots like Chilean Patagonia and Monterey Bay in California. Aside from showcasing the natural beauty of these sites, the show will focus on meaningful change and preservation.