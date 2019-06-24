Backcountry’s Fourth of July Sale Is Here—Find the Best Travel Gear Deals

Courtesy of Backcountry
Jun 24, 2019
Photo by Shutterstock
Going on a Fourth of July camping trip? You’ll find plenty of deals on Backcountry now.
Quality brands like The North Face, Rumpl, Patagonia, and LifeStraw are discounted until July 4.
Article continues below advertisement
If you’re going away to celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s still time to save on last-minute gear through Backcountry’s July 4 sale. Browse the entire sale on Backcountry.com, or find AFAR’s top picks for the best camping gear, luggage, and more. The sale runs from now until, yes, you guessed it: July 4. Orders over $50 qualify for free two-day shipping.
Patagonia Black Hole 90L Duffel
Marked down 50 percent, this Barbour dopp kit is made with real leather and comes in navy blue and olive green. Between the durable material on the outside and the easy-to-clean polyester lining on the inside, this washbag could store your toiletries for years to come.
Buy Now: $50 (Was $99), backcountry.com
Rumpl the Original Puffy Print Throw Blanket
Merino wool is the ideal material for travel clothes—even in the summer. The lightweight fabric is moisture-wicking and also naturally inhibits odor, which means it’ll stay fresh for multiple wears. That means it isn’t the most affordable material—but during Backcountry’s sale, you can get this basic crewneck T-shirt in both navy blue and black for 25 percent off.
Buy Now: $60 (Was $80), backcountry.com
Article continues below advertisement
Hydro Flask 18-oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle
While Chacos are AFAR’s pick for off-road sandals, they don’t come cheap. So now’s the time to take advantage of this 36 percent off deal on this fun metallic gold pair.
Buy Now: $70 (Was $110), backcountry.com
The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-in. Rolling Gear Bag
You may be familiar with the LifeStraw personal water filter, but this gravity-powered filter can clean any bacteria, viruses, or sediment from up to 12 liters of water in an hour on your next group camping trip.
Buy Now: $32 (Was $75), backcountry.com
>> Next: How to Apply Marie Kondo’s Life-Changing Magic to Packing
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy