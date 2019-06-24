Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

Backcountry’s Fourth of July Sale Is Here—Find the Best Travel Gear Deals

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jun 24, 2019

Going on a Fourth of July camping trip? You’ll find plenty of deals on Backcountry now.

Photo by Shutterstock

Going on a Fourth of July camping trip? You'll find plenty of deals on Backcountry now.

Quality brands like The North Face, Rumpl, Patagonia, and LifeStraw are discounted until July 4.

If you’re going away to celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s still time to save on last-minute gear through Backcountry’s July 4 sale. Browse the entire sale on Backcountry.com, or find AFAR’s top picks for the best camping gear, luggage, and more. The sale runs from now until, yes, you guessed it: July 4. Orders over $50 qualify for free two-day shipping.

Patagonia’s sturdy travel duffel is nearly $50 off.
Courtesy of Backcountry
Patagonia's sturdy travel duffel is nearly $50 off.
Patagonia Black Hole 90L Duffel
This roomy duffel comes in both gray and black and comes in a variety of sizes. The 90-liter capacity (pictured above) is ideal for longer trips, but the 60-liter and 45-liter sizes are also marked down 30 percent during this sale.
Buy Now: $112 (Was $149), backcountry.com

Barbour Compact Leather Washbag

Marked down 50 percent, this Barbour dopp kit is made with real leather and comes in navy blue and olive green. Between the durable material on the outside and the easy-to-clean polyester lining on the inside, this washbag could store your toiletries for years to come.
Buy Now: $50 (Was $99), backcountry.com

Costa Polarized Sunglasses

If you’re the type to break or lose sunglasses often, buying them on sale is key. These Costa sunglasses block 100 percent of UV rays and are polarized, making it easier to see on summer days near the water.
Buy Now: $125 (Was $179), backcountry.com

Rumpl’s packable blankets are great for camping, impromptu picnics, and more.
Courtesy of Backcountry
Rumpl's packable blankets are great for camping, impromptu picnics, and more.
Rumpl the Original Puffy Print Throw Blanket
Multiple colorways of Rumpl’s fan-favorite compressible blanket that packs down into a small bag are 25 percent off right now, but you’ll want to hurry. There’s only a handful left in stock in some colors at the moment.
Buy Now: $97 (Was $129), backcountry.com

Smartwool Men’s Merino 150 T-Shirt

Merino wool is the ideal material for travel clothes—even in the summer. The lightweight fabric is moisture-wicking and also naturally inhibits odor, which means it’ll stay fresh for multiple wears. That means it isn’t the most affordable material—but during Backcountry’s sale, you can get this basic crewneck T-shirt in both navy blue and black for 25 percent off.
Buy Now: $60 (Was $80), backcountry.com

Fjallraven Ovik Women’s Knit Sweater

Even if winter seems worlds away, you’ll be happy you nabbed this cozy sweater now. Pack it for chilly nights on camping trips this summer and rotate it into your regular wardrobe come fall.
Buy Now: $65 (Was $150), backcountry.com

Stop buying plastic water bottles this summer.
Courtesy of Backcountry
Stop buying plastic water bottles this summer.
Hydro Flask 18-oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Skip the plastic and pack this stainless steel water bottle to save money (and the environment) on your next trip. The TempShield technology can keep water ice-cold for up to 24 hours or warm beverages hot for up to six hours. Nearly a dozen colors, from frost blue to watermelon pink, are reduced during this sale.
Buy Now: $22 (Was $30), backcountry.com

Chaco Women’s Cloud 2 Sandal

While Chacos are AFAR’s pick for off-road sandals, they don’t come cheap. So now’s the time to take advantage of this 36 percent off deal on this fun metallic gold pair.
Buy Now: $70 (Was $110), backcountry.com

Arc’teryx Granville 25L Backpack


With enough room for a 15-inch laptop and a simple design, this backpack will look great on your daily commute. But with water-resistant seams and sturdy nylon construction, it’s also functional enough for day hikes on your next trip.
Buy Now: $160 (Was $225), backcountry.com

Strong enough for the outdoors, but compact enough to carry on an airplane.
Courtesy of Backcountry
Strong enough for the outdoors, but compact enough to carry on an airplane.
The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-in. Rolling Gear Bag
This rugged roller bag is small enough to carry on airplanes but features 40 liters of capacity. Multiple color combinations are marked down 30 percent during this sale, including the neutral taupe green color seen above, as well as a bright blue for those who prefer their bags to stand out.
Buy Now: $188 (Was $269), backcountry.com

LifeStraw Family 1.0

You may be familiar with the LifeStraw personal water filter, but this gravity-powered filter can clean any bacteria, viruses, or sediment from up to 12 liters of water in an hour on your next group camping trip.
Buy Now: $32 (Was $75), backcountry.com

