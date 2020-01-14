The Art Lover’s Guide to Arizona

The Grand Canyon State is rich in artistic attractions, including world-class museums, lively festivals, and several Frank Lloyd Wright sites.

After visiting the Grand Canyon for the first time in 1873, landscape artist Thomas Moran claimed, “Of all places on Earth, the great Canyon of Arizona is the most inspiring in its pictorial possibilities.” He returned numerous times to paint the natural wonder, but he wasn’t the first—or last—artist to be influenced by the grandeur of Arizona. For centuries, creative types—from ancient native artisans to surrealists Dorothea Tanning and Max Ernst—have turned to Arizona’s landscape and culture for inspiration, then expressed it in their work, be it pottery, paintings, sculpture, or architecture. Today, Arizona’s artistic heritage provides a rich visual feast worthy of a road trip. Here are just a few places and events to add to your itinerary. The Art Enclaves Tanning and Ernst spent part of the 1940s and ’50s amid Sedona’s spectacular red rocks, when the town was a nascent art center. In the intervening years, Sedona has blossomed into a major art enclave, with more than 55 galleries exhibiting everything from traditional landscapes to contemporary works, a monthly 1st Fridays in the Galleries open-house event, the nonprofit Sedona Arts Center offering classes and exhibitions, a calendar full of art festivals, and a sizable public art collection. Photo by Sean Deckert The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is home to famous works like this piece by James Turrell. Though it’s largely known as a resort community, Scottsdale is also an art town; internationally renowned artists like Fritz Scholder and Philip Curtis have even called it home. With more than 100 galleries, some 100 public artworks, and the Thursday evening downtown ArtWalk—a tradition since 1975—the city attracts as many art aficionados as golfers. Add to the mix several art festivals and two art museums—the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West—and you have all tastes covered. In 1948, landscape artist Dale Nichols started an art school in Tubac, a southern Arizona community founded in the 18th century as a Spanish presidio, giving rise to the town’s slogan, “where art and history meet.” There’s still an art school there, plus plenty of studios and galleries, numerous art festivals, and the Tubac Center of the Arts, a cultural hub known for art exhibits, film screenings, and concerts.

When their copper started running out in the 1950s, two small Arizona mining towns also reinvented themselves as art communities. On Cleopatra Hill in central Arizona, Jerome is now home to a dozen or so galleries and studios. It’s also the site of an evening art walk the first Saturday of the month, with a free shuttle bus that ferries visitors up and down steep streets. Farther south, Bisbee, a town that prides itself on its quirky, bohemian vibe, has galleries and craft boutiques lining its main streets. The Bisbee After 5 art walk on the second Saturday of the month is another popular draw, with more than 30 galleries, shops, and restaurants staying open late for visitors. The Museums Courtesy of Heard Museum The Heard Museum is known for its exhibits highlighting Arizona’s tribes and their art. Scottsdale isn’t the only Arizona city to lay claim to stellar museums. In nearby Phoenix, visitors can find two other world-class institutions. Founded in 1929, the Heard Museum devotes itself to American Indian culture through exhibits on Arizona’s tribes and their arts, as well as shows that spotlight contemporary artists, such as a recent installation of conceptual works by Canadian artist Maria Hupfield. Annual events like the hoop dance festival and Indian market also feature on the museum’s calendar. Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum Art fans won’t want to miss the blockbuster shows at the Phoenix Art Museum. Down Central Avenue, the Phoenix Art Museum is home to more than 19,000 works (including paintings by the “Magritte of the Old West,” Philip Curtis) and often hosts blockbuster exhibitions in its airy, modern digs. Look for an emphasis on American, Latin American, Western, and contemporary art, plus galleries devoted to fashion and photography—an Ansel Adams exhibit runs through early June. Courtesy of Tucson Museum of Art The collection at the Tucson Museum of Art includes works of the American West. Another spot worth visiting is the Tucson Museum of Art, where a modern building anchors a courtyard surrounded by five historic homes, which house classrooms, a restaurant, a shop, and additional exhibition space. The museum’s collection includes modern art, as well as art of the American West, Latin America, and Europe. A special exhibit examining the legacy of legendary Arizona art dealer Elaine Horwitch, who championed contemporary Southwest artists, is up through June. In the piney forests of Flagstaff, the Museum of Northern Arizona celebrates the region’s natural and cultural history and includes exhibitions that emphasize the work of contemporary American Indian artists. Founded in 1928, the museum is also known for its long-standing Hopi, Navajo, and Zuni festivals, held in spring and summer to showcase each tribe’s culture and art. The Festivals

