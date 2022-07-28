Burlington Gets Direct Train Service From New York CIty

For the first time since the 1950s, travelers can choo-choo-choose to take the train between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, instead of driving or flying. Starting Friday, July 29, Amtrak is resuming service between the two cities.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express to downtown Burlington,” Jeff Lawson, director at Hello Burlington, said in a press release. “It has been decades since the city had rail service, and with today’s traveler looking for more sustainable transportation options, the timing could not be better.”

To travel the full extension of the Ethan Allen Express will take roughly 7.5 hours. Enroute the train will chug through the Hudson Valley, Green Mountains, and along the shores of Lake Champlain, while also making intermediate stops in Middlebury and Vergennes, Vermont. (Previously the route reached as far as Rutland, Vermont, about 70 miles shy of Burlington.)

The train will depart New York City’s Penn Station at 2:21 p.m. daily and head north arriving in Burlington at 9:55 p.m. The southbound train is scheduled to pull out of Burlington at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in New York City at 5:45 p.m. Fares start at $75.

More information and ticket sales are available on Amtrak’s website.

