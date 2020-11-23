After joining a cascade of U.S. airlines that all did away with change fees on domestic flights this summer, American Airlines is taking the policy a step further by eliminating change fees on all long-haul international fights that originate in North or South America.

The new policy went into effect on November 19 and applies to all but Basic Economy tickets.

In late August, American did away with its $200 fee for flights in the 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as for flights to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean (with the exception of Basic Economy bookings). Now, there is no longer a $200 change fee for any international flight booked out of airports in North or South America.

A caveat: Even if the change has has been dropped, if the new flight is more expensive than the original flight, customers will have to pay the difference. However, if the rebooked flight is less expensive than the original, customers won’t lose that cash. For example, if a customer paid $1,000 for a flight and changes that flight to one that costs $700, American will give the customer a $300 future flight credit.

American has also eliminated its service charge for booking a ticket through its call-in reservation center (the charge had been waived during the pandemic but has now been dropped entirely).

AAdvantage award tickets also no longer face a change fee.

