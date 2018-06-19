Amazon’s Alexa Is Coming Soon to a Hotel Room Near You

Amazon is on a mission to make everyday environments increasingly voice-enabled, including the rooms we sleep in while traveling.

Following the 2017 launch of Alexa for Business and the subsequent rollout of Alexa for Automobiles in early 2018, the company announced Tuesday that it will bring Amazon Echo devices into the hotel sphere with the launch of Alexa for Hospitality.

This summer, Alexa for Hospitality will introduce voice-enabled Amazon Echo devices to select hotel rooms, launching first in Marriott International properties, including Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Aloft Hotels, and Autograph Collection Hotels—with many other hotel brands, boutique properties, and vacation rental services to follow.

Voice-first functionality

In-room Amazon Echo devices will be programmed with the capability to adjust lights, thermostats, blinds, TVs, and speaker systems. Guests also can ask the “digital assistant” for information like fitness center location or pool hours, request hotel services like room service or housekeeping, check airport wait times, discover nearby attractions, and even call the concierge to facilitate hotel checkout.

In an Alexa for Hospitality demonstration hosted in early June, Amazon’s vice president Daniel Rausch said the company’s research indicates that Alexa consumers want the virtual assistant’s capabilities to be enacted “in more contexts.” The launch of Alexa for Hospitality, Rausch explained, is part of the company’s continuous efforts to create more voice-enabled environments.

The Alexa for Hospitality experience—and the set of skills each in-room Amazon device offers—will be customized by individual participating hotels.

Courtesy of Amazon Hospitality providers will have the option to allow their guests to personalize their Alexa in-room experience.

Bringing home to the hotel room





For hotels, Alexa for Hospitality is intended to help deepen and improve upon each individual property’s guest experience. Marriott International vice president of customer experience innovation, Jennifer Hsieh, described the hotel brand’s partnership and launch with Amazon as a move to bring the experience that consumers have at home into the hotel environment. “We want to transition what guests do at home to what they’re able to do during a hotel stay,” Hsieh said at the product demonstration.