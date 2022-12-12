All the Luggage I Could Identify From The White Lotus: Season 2

After what the season two finale of The White Lotus put us through, we could all use a little therapy. Since I have no business doling out medical advice, I’m coping the best way I know how: retail therapy (and maybe a slice of Oreo cookie cake). As AFAR’s resident suitcase savant, I went through the entire season and identified all the luggage the characters brought to Sicily. Here’s where you can buy it online—plus some insight about how each bag speaks volumes about the character’s personality.

*Spoilers and incredibly expensive luggage ahead*

Tanya’s chaotic collection of luggage

In the first episode, you meet the American guests—and their luggage—as they arrive via yacht to the White Lotus Sicily (the IRL San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel). While heiress Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (played by Jennifer Coolidge) suns herself on the boat deck, her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is trapped inside the boat surrounded by luggage. Though Tanya doesn’t bring any human remains in plastic bags this season, her mismatched mountain of luggage still speaks to her inner chaos and infinite funds: Sharp eyes will notice at least three pink aluminum spinners (likely Rimowa, which run from $1,400 to $2,250 per bag), three amethyst purple Globe-Trotter bags (the small vanity case she stores her jewelry in costs $1,845 alone), a large navy leather trunk with silver hardware, plus a small cheetah-print vanity case, a red leather bowling-style purse, and a hot pink Valentino shoulder bag ($2,700) she wears in multiple scenes. By my rough estimate, her luggage is worth at least $17,000.

Portia’s pink Away suitcase

At $345, the pink sticker-covered Medium Away suitcase Portia brings along may seem like the polar opposite of Tanya’s taste—but they’re more similar than you’d think. For a Gen Z personal assistant, $345 is probably quite a bit of money. Though she likely got it as a gift from her parents, this bag speaks to Portia’s trend-based style (whether you love it or hate it) as well as her aspirational tastes. Because what is a pink Away suitcase other than a gateway bag to those rose gold Rimowas Tanya has?

Alas, she abandons the suitcase and all of her chaotic outfits at the hotel when she dips out to the airport when everything starts to go bad in the last episode. Yet another example of . . . you can’t take it with you.

Cam is seen here carrying Daphne’s Louis Vuitton overnight bag. Courtesy of HBO

Daphne’s vintage Gucci and (multiple) Louis Vuittons

Though successful businessman Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) arrives without luggage—never connect through Rome Fiumicino airport!—his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) has better luck with her set of vintage Gucci suitcases. On luxury resale sites like 1stDibs and Rebag, these Gucci GG Supreme suitcases go for about $800, depending on their condition. However, we can assume Daphne’s been rich long enough to have bought these for full price back when they were new. (The most similar duffle Gucci currently sells retails for $3,300.) Like the Prada resortwear she packed inside, these bags scream “I’m going to Italy on vacation!” Their lack of wheels also loudly announce she’s rich enough to never have to carry her own luggage.

Daphne’s Louis Vuitton Onthego GM tote . . . and apparently one of Cam’s bags finally arrived. Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

When Daphne kidnaps Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) for an overnight stay at the villa in Noto, she brings a smaller overnight bag that looks like a monogrammed Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45. While Louis Vuitton doesn’t currently sell that airy light cream color Daphne has, other colorways retail for $2,440. Daphne is also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton NeoNoe Raffia tote (available on rebag.com for $4,225 at press time) and the French brand’s Onthego GM tote from its 2021 Wild At Heart collection (reselling for $5,499 at vintagelux.com).

Harper’s navy blue two-wheeled suitcase is classic and no-nonsense—just like her. Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Harper’s vintage-inspired Globe-Trotter luggage

Harper’s style may be more understated than Daphne’s—but it’s no less expensive. And while her luggage may look vintage, it’s brand new (kind of like her money). She shows up in Sicily carrying a set of suitcases from Globe-Trotter, an English brand that’s been around since 1897 but still produces brand-new bags. (It’s also the same brand as Tanya’s deep purple luggage.) She carries the Globe-Trotter Centenary Carry-On ($1,995) and Large Check-In ($2,845) in a classic navy color. Also worth noting: It’s a two-wheeled style—a sensible choice for people who know it’s ergonomically better.

As for that oversized yellow tote? That’s a Bottega Veneta Arco bag that retails for $5,100. It’s sold out in yellow, but that shade has popped up on 1stDibs to resell for $3,578 before, so it doesn’t hurt to check back if you want to re-create her look.

Ethan’s Bric’s Bellagio spinner set

You don’t get to see any of the other men’s luggage on the show other than a handle here or a nondescript brown bag there. But when Harper and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) check into their room and argue over which side of the bed they get to sleep on, you see he has a set of Bric’s Bellagio luggage in cream (another not-cheap-but-affordable-in-comparison brand that runs from $715 to $830 in this style). Since his backpack is a monochrome tech-bro style that doesn’t match this classic vintage-inspired set, it’s safe to assume that Harper picked these suitcases out for him.