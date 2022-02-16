This Scenic Winter Train in Alaska Just Added More Journeys

The Alaska Railroad’s Aurora Winter Train is not a high-speed locomotive. It takes 12 hours to connect Alaska’s two largest cities, Anchorage and Fairbanks. (The same journey by car would take six.) But the slower pace allows travelers to scan for moose and wolves, shoot photos of the hoarfrost-wrapped trees, nosh on Alaskan fare (like reindeer penne bolognese) in the dining car, and on clear days, see Denali—the tallest mountain in North America—from various viewpoints.

Starting this week, there are even more opportunities to hitch a ride on the Aurora Winter Train. The Alaska Railroad resumed its midweek winter train service on select days from February 14 through March 25. That’s in addition to the northbound service on Saturdays and southbound on Sundays, which run through May 8.

While it’s the same route as the Denali Star train (which the Alaska Railroad runs from mid-May to mid-September), it’s a vastly different experience and one seen by far fewer travelers to the Last Frontier. The winter train offers landscapes blanketed in pearly, largely untracked snow, which makes it easier to spot wildlife from the picture windows. The cars are quieter, often with more locals than tourists. And because the winter sun hangs so low on the horizon, the mountain ranges are cast in a rose-gold “golden hour” glow all day long.