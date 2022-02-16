Alaska Airlines Launches Monthly Subscription for West Coast Flights

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines
Feb 16, 2022
Courtesy of Alaska Airlines
Alaska is trying something new.
With the carrier’s new Flight Pass membership, you can access up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California—and to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas—for a fixed monthly fee.
Calling all frequent West Coast fliers: Alaska Airlines has an attractive new proposition. The carrier has launched a new Flight Pass program, an annual subscription service that allows members to take up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California, as well as between California, Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly fee.
Here’s how it works.
Flight Pass flights must be booked at least 14 days prior to travel and can be booked as much as 90 days in advance.
For those who want more last-minute booking flexibility, you can opt for a Flight Pass Pro, which has the same 6-, 12 -, and 24-flight options but starts at $199 per month (versus $49) and goes up from there. Flight Pass Pro allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure.
Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:
With Flight Pass, travelers must commit to a full-year subscription, but after that they can either opt to renew or opt out of the subscription service.
“What we know is, consumers have changed during COVID and subscription models have surged,” Alaska Airlines spokesperson Alex Corey told AFAR. “Inside of our own data, we also see this work from anywhere, remote, safe exploration outdoors [trend] it’s on the rise. We’ve seen as business traffic went down during the pandemic, that this segment [has grown].”
ADVERTISEMENT
Alaska reports that many Americans are continuing to plan domestic travel in 2022, “particularly to warm-weather and beach destinations”—hence, the emphasis on the West Coast, where the carrier sees potential to court California residents flying to destinations within the state and nearby.
Interested users can sign up by creating an account online, where they will then choose their preferred plan. Alaska offers 100 daily flights to and from 13 California airports and to Reno, Phoenix, and Vegas.
>> Next: How Flying Semi-Private Could Save Your Sanity (Without Breaking the Bank)
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar