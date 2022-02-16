Alaska Airlines Launches Monthly Subscription for West Coast Flights

Calling all frequent West Coast fliers: Alaska Airlines has an attractive new proposition. The carrier has launched a new Flight Pass program, an annual subscription service that allows members to take up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California, as well as between California, Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly fee.

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines Where the Flight Pass will take you

Here’s how it works.

For $49 a month, members will have access to one round-trip flight every two months—or six flights per year, which will each only cost the additional taxes and fees (typically around $14 per flight).

For $99 a month, members will have access to one round-trip flight every month—or 12 flights per year, which will each only cost the additional taxes and fees.

For $189 a month, members will have access to two round-trip flights every month—or 24 flights per year, which will each only cost the additional taxes and fees.

Flight Pass flights must be booked at least 14 days prior to travel and can be booked as much as 90 days in advance.

For those who want more last-minute booking flexibility, you can opt for a Flight Pass Pro, which has the same 6-, 12 -, and 24-flight options but starts at $199 per month (versus $49) and goes up from there. Flight Pass Pro allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines Note the cost per trip.

With Flight Pass, travelers must commit to a full-year subscription, but after that they can either opt to renew or opt out of the subscription service.

“What we know is, consumers have changed during COVID and subscription models have surged,” Alaska Airlines spokesperson Alex Corey told AFAR. “Inside of our own data, we also see this work from anywhere, remote, safe exploration outdoors [trend] it’s on the rise. We’ve seen as business traffic went down during the pandemic, that this segment [has grown].”