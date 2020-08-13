The World’s Last Blockbuster Is Now Listed on Airbnb

It’s been a decade (or two?!) since browsing the aisles at Blockbuster was still a regular Friday night ritual for many of us. Even though we can cue up West Side Story or La Dolce Vita on Netflix in a few seconds these days, the nostalgia of picking out the perfect movie, stocking up on candy at the register, and the reminder to “be kind and rewind” still holds strong. Now a few lucky people can relive that experience for a few nights this September. The last Blockbuster in the world—located in Bend, Oregon—has teamed up with Airbnb so local movie lovers in Deschutes County can enjoy a ’90s-themed sleepover in the store.

This ultra-limited listing will be available to book for just three individual, one-night stays that will take place on September 18, 19, and 20, 2020. The listing goes live at 1 p.m. PT on August 17 and is only open to Deschutes County residents in Oregon to limit travel and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Even though this isn’t a contest, the nightly fee—$4 plus taxes and fees—costs less than your monthly Netflix subscription. (Airbnb will also make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store.)

Book August 17 at 1 p.m. PT: $4 (up to four guests), airbnb.com/blockbuster