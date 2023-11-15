Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  November 15, 2023

You Can Take 4 Round-Trip Flights to Paris, Tokyo, and More With This $1,525 International Flight Pass

Fly round-trip from the USA to France, Japan, Tahiti, and New Zealand over the course of a year with Air Tahiti Nui’s new one-year, multi-flight pass. Here’s how to get one.

People sitting on green chairs around a large fountain in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris

Cue: “April in Paris.” And June in Tahiti. August in New Zealand. And November in Tokyo.

Courtesy of Andri Klopfens/Unsplash

There are the typical Black Friday travel deals and discounts and then there is a showstopping new offer from Air Tahiti Nui, the flagship carrier of French Polynesia. In honor of 25 years of service, Air Tahiti Nu has developed a new multi-flight pass, for $1,525, which includes round-trip tickets to four international destinations to be used over the course of a year.

So, mark your calendars: The Tiare Pass will be made available to book on November 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. PST (the Saturday after Thanksgiving) and will remain on sale for 25 hours, until November 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST. Only 250 passes will be sold, so we’re guessing those who want in on the offer will need to act fact. And it can only be booked by calling the airline’s reservation team directly during the sale period via a phone number that will be made available at this link on the Air Tahiti Nui website, once the sale is live.

The pass will be valid for travel between December 1, 2023, and December 1, 2024. Over the course of the year, travelers can book four round-trip flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Auckland Airport (AKL) in New Zealand; Fa’a'ā International Airport (PPT) just southwest of Papeete in Tahiti; Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG); and Tokyo Narita (NRT)—four of the international destinations Air Tahiti Nui serves.

The $1,525 fare includes the four round-trip flights, one checked bag per flight, onboard meal service, and taxes and fees. Buyers will have 24 hours after purchasing to cancel and get a full refund, after which the Tiare Pass is nonrefundable. The Tiare Pass ticket vouchers will be delivered via email by December 1, 2023, and the airline recommends booking the individual round-trip flights as early as possible to avoid flights being sold out. Tiare Pass holders are only able to book through calling the airline’s reservations team, but they don’t have to book all the flights at once. After the flights are booked, travelers can change them for a fee of $150 per ticket.

Colorful empty economy seats on an Air Tahiti Nui aircraft

The pass is for economy seats, but travelers can upgrade at check-in based on availability.

Courtesy of Air Tahiti Nui

All of the Tiare Pass flights are for economy seats, but upgrades can be purchased at the airport check-in counter, subject to availability (upgrades cannot be purchased when booking the initial flights over the phone). The Tiare Pass only applies to Air Tahiti Nui flights and cannot be used on codeshare partner airlines.

Also, “once a visitor spends 24 hours in a destination, it counts towards one of their four destinations. For example, if a traveler spends 24 or more hours in Papeete, Tahiti, on their way to Auckland or Tokyo, that will count as their visit to Tahiti on their Tiare Pass, and they will have two destinations remaining after spending 24 hours in Auckland or Tokyo,” the airline explained in an email.

Another notable exception for the Tiare Pass is that the Tokyo flights will not be available to book between May 8 and October 26, 2024.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
