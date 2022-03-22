Air New Zealand’s First Direct Flight From New York Launches This September

Only a week after New Zealand announced it would start welcoming back vaccinated tourists earlier than originally planned, the country has another exciting update: In about six months, Air New Zealand will start offering nonstop flights between Auckland and New York.

Beginning September 17, the New Zealand-based airline will begin service between Auckland Airport (AKL) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The new route will be offered three times a week on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“The U.S. has always been a key market for us, and this new route cements our commitment to growing opportunities for tourism between the two countries,” said Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, in a statement released today. “In the six years leading up to Covid, the U.S. visitor numbers to New Zealand doubled so we expect our much-awaited nonstop service to be incredibly strong year-round.”

This is a pretty big deal, marking the first-ever direct flight between New Zealand and New York. Currently, New Yorkers have to make at least one layover (usually in Los Angeles or San Francisco) en route to the country, resulting in travel times clocking in well over 20 hours.

The new flights are by no means quick, mind you: The southbound route will be the fourth-longest flight in the world at 17 hours and 35 minutes, while the northbound route will take a little over 16 hours. But those times are much more doable (and more convenient) than the current options.