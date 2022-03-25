Save up to 60 Percent on Ski Gear During Aether’s End-of-Season Sale

Whether you have a spring ski trip planned or are just planning ahead for next year, nab discounts on cold weather gear from Aether Apparel.

Ski gear can be prohibitively expensive. But staying warm and dry on the slopes often means it’s worth investing in the right technology like Gore-Tex waterproofing and high-tech insulation. Thankfully, a large selection of winter gear by Aether (pronounced “ē-ther”)—including snow pants, jackets, and midlayers—is marked down up to 60 percent. The Aether End-of-Season Sale runs through March 28, but select colors and sizes are going quickly so it’s best to nab these deals while you can. To save you time, we hunted down the best discounts. That means Aether snow pants for less than $250 and Gore-Tex shell jackets under $300, for starters. Here, see our picks for snow-seeking travelers. Courtesy of Aether Men’s Stealth Snow Jacket Buy Now: $300 (was $750), aetherapparel.com Made with a waterproof and wind-resistant Gore-Tex fabric, this men’s ski jacket has everything: a ski-pass pocket on the sleeve, pit zips for breathability, as well as chest, hand, and back pockets. And that’s just the exterior features. Inside, there’s a removable snow skirt, an audio pocket with a valve for wired headphones, a goggle pocket, and an integrated Recco rescue reflector to help search parties locate you in case of an avalanche. It’s on sale in bright monochrome blues and yellows, as well as a muted green/black combo. Available in men’s sizes XS–XXL. You can complete the look with the matching men’s snow bibs (which are unfortunately not on sale). Courtesy of Aether Women’s Cirque Shell Jacket Buy Now: $260 (was $650), aetherapparel.com

Constructed with a three-layer fabric that is waterproof and wind resistant, the Cirque shell allows you to layer up and stay dry on big powder days. But it also comes with side body vents for spring skiing. Other key features include a zipper on the sleeve for your ski pass and an integrated Recco rescue reflector. It’s on sale in dark gray and black and available in women’s sizes XS–XL. Courtesy of Aether Men’s Tundra Jacket Buy Now: $270 (was $675), aetherapparel.com If you’re looking for a minimalistic—yet highly technical—coat to wear in the city in the winter, the Tundra jacket is made with a three-layer hard shell and 266 grams of PrimaLoft Gold insulation that is warm and waterproof. It is on sale in black and navy and available in men’s sizes XS–XXL. Courtesy of Aether Women’s Stealth Snow Pant Buy Now: $220 (was $550), aetherapparel.com Stay warm, dry, and stylish on the slopes with these colorful Gore-Tex snow pants that are waterproof, wind resistant, and fully lined with 40-gram Primaloft Gold Active insulation. They are on sale in green/black and blue/black and available in women’s sizes XS–XL. A matching jacket is also on sale but in very limited sizes. Courtesy of Aether Women’s Victory Wool Snow Pant Buy Now: $220 (was $550), aetherapparel.com Our eyes are on these technical wool snow pants that are water and wind resistant and are built with four-way stretch so they move with you as you fly down the mountain. They are on sale in heather gray with a black racing stripe down the leg and available in women’s sizes XS–XL. Courtesy of Aether Women’s Merino Half-Zip Sweater Buy Now: $171 (was $285), aetherapparel.com

Inspired by vintage ski sweaters, this 100 percent Italian merino wool sweater has ribbing detail around the shoulders and a half-zip turtleneck. It looks great with a pair of jeans but is functional enough to use as a midlayer on the slopes. On sale in black, blue, and charcoal gray, it is available in women’s sizes XXS–L. Courtesy of Aether Men’s Japanese Merino Henley Buy Now: $180 (was $225), aetherapparel.com Even at 20 percent off, this henley is still pricey. Made with premium Japanese merino wool, this cozy layer is an investment piece that will last. With moisture-wicking properties, it’s great to travel with because it will keep you warm in the cold and your temperature regulated indoors. Available in men’s sizes S–XXL, it’s currently only on sale in red, but we think that’s the best color anyway. >> Next: How to Travel Carry-On Only for a Ski Trip

