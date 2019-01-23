A Traveler’s Approach to America

This year marks the 10th anniversary of AFAR. Some of you may remember that for our first two years, AFAR’s coverage was 100 percent international; we published no stories about the USA. That certainly wasn’t because we didn’t think there were great travel experiences to be had in America. But we were a brand new travel media company, and we thought being purely international was one way to find our niche. There was also a more personal reason. I grew up in Oklahoma, went to school in Indiana and Virginia, and had lived most of my adult life in Arizona. Though I had visited all 50 states by the time I was 31, I came to international travel relatively late in life. When I did, it had a profound impact on me. Visiting destinations I had only read about, connecting with people from those places, and seeking to understand their cultures and perspectives changed my views of myself, of the world, and of the opportunities and challenges we all face. My belief in the importance of international travel runs deep.

AFAR long ago stopped our strictly international focus. You, our audience, love to travel domestically, and we want to guide and inspire you just as we do for your trips across borders. And more importantly, we believe that travel is a mind-set. The second that travelers walk out their front door, they are curious explorers discovering the new and distinctive, wherever that might be.