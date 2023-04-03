How a Classic is Reinventing Itself at Hotel del Coronado

The iconic Hotel del Coronado is steeped in Old Hollywood lore, but its glam style of California Dreaming reaches new heights in modern hospitality with the dazzling new Shore House at The Del on the white sands of the Pacific Ocean. The beachfront, residence-style accommodations evoke a private beach house, complemented by cabanas around a zero-edge oceanside pool, fire pits for lounging with a craft cocktail or glass of bubbly, a beachy bistro for dining alfresco, and a surf-inspired “living room” with fireplace. And it all features stunning design paired with the best of vacation living. Shore House guests have access to all the resort’s amenities, including watersports adventures and a spa that harnesses the healing powers of the ocean.

Your personal oasis

Oceanfront views from the living room of a Shore House residence. Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Shore House is but the newest of the “neighborhoods” that define the living legend Hotel del Coronado, and one that puts a fresh twist on the hotel experience. The ease of abundant amenities anchors a stay here, all from private one- to three-bedroom residences decked out in a white-and-cobalt blue palette reminiscent of a sun-drenched Greek isle.

Sprawling outdoor verandas (with ocean, bay, or resort views) and private stone baths with deep soaking tubs accent accommodations that include gourmet kitchens and great rooms. Go all out with an oceanfront residence and throw open the white curtains for panoramic views of the Pacific. Housekeeping services clean daily, so entertaining is relaxing and encouraged.

Make a splash

The inviting Shore House pool Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

A stay at this beachfront haven centers around the stunning pool that seemingly stretches all the way to the ocean, bedecked with inviting lounge furniture and ocean-view Jacuzzi. The poolside chairs and round outdoor sofas are perfect for soaking in the sun and socializing, while the partly shaded private cabanas are the utmost in pool-day pleasures (think flatscreen TVs and all-day cocktail service).



When you need a break from the sun, check out the communal indoor/outdoor living room and its oversized fireplace, an enticing place for relaxing and gathering. Even the lobby, an expansive room in neutral shades of sand with hardwood floors and gleaming with natural light, is in step with the breezy feel of a beach house. While you’re there, ask the private concierge about the resort’s exclusive wellness activities, book a spa treatment, or reserve a romantic, open-air dinner.

Day-to-night dining

Alfresco dining at the Shore House Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

In the mornings, the property’s guests don’t have to travel far for breakfast—they have exclusive access to the Bistro, an all-day restaurant that offers delicious takes on the classics. Return later for an afternoon bite with seasonal, California-inspired offerings from the land and sea. When not in the comfy hang-out—decorated floor to ceiling with contemporary art reminiscent of a beautifully appointed place on the shore—relax outside next to a bubbling fountain.

The Poolside Lounge is open seven days a week and serves food and drinks until 5 p.m. To maximize the sun-kissed golden hour, Shore House has “Blue Hour,” with a special menu and ambiance that coincides with the lighting of the many fire pits as the sun sets. Savor a cocktail or mocktail with light bites to end your day—the sunsets over the Pacific, reflecting off the pristine pool, must be seen to be believed.

Enjoy first-rate relaxation and activities

From invigorating surf lessons to relaxing massages, there are many ways to make the most of a stay here. Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

In addition to the dreamy Shore House itself, Hotel del Coronado offers all the beach activities you could want during a stay in paradise. Known for its top-tier concierge team, at The Del the sky’s the limit—from beach yoga and meditation classes to one-on-one surf lessons and a bonfire to roast gooey sunset s’mores.

To truly surrender to the SoCal state of mind, head to the resort’s spa and salon. The coastal sanctuary taps into the benefits of the Pacific Ocean with a robust menu of sea-inspired massages, facials, and body treatments, including the organic lavender and seaweed body scrub. Plus, you can enjoy access to the spa’s relaxation lounges and the spa terrace with its vanishing-edge oceanfront pool.

After you’re fully rejuvenated, enjoy more self-care with a hair appointment at the Marilyn Monroe-inspired Beauty Bar. Then load up on the products that will continue your spa experience at home, such as the popular Voya lavender sugar scrub and mobile devices that tone and massage. With these special souvenirs, you’ll be California Dreaming long after your fabulous stay at the Hotel del Coronado’s Shore House.

