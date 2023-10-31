9 Great New Broadway Shows to See in NYC in 2023-2024

For live theater fans and those who simply want to experience essential New York City, there’s nothing like Broadway. And the 2023-2024 season boasts some brilliant new options. Make your trip to NYC a soul-stirring adventure by taking in some of the best new Broadway shows.

Whether you’re a fan of rousing musicals or looking for laughs along the way, there’s something to satisfy every taste in musical theater—for visitors and locals. The best way to secure tickets is before you travel through a trusted site, which you can find online through The Broadway Collection, your source for up-to-the-minute information on the best of Broadway. Below, find our picks for the must-see shows of the Broadway 2023-2024 season in New York, plus a few gems that opened in 2022. And be sure to check online for what’s current, too, as shows often change throughout the year.

Pop stars and pop cultural juggernauts come to Broadway

Arielle Jacobs in Here Lies Love Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy, and Evan Zimmerman

On the heels of his critically hailed, uplifting American Utopia, the legendary David Byrne is back in action on Broadway with Here Lies Love. It’s an electrifying disco-pop collaboration with beat master Fatboy Slim, based on the life of Imelda Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines. The Broadway Theatre has been transformed into a disco for this immersive experience. With a revamped version of The Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense in the movie theaters again, Here Lies Love—directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers—is further proof of Byrne’s continued virtuosity.

Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, and Eric Peters in Harmony Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Julieta Cervantes

Byrne’s not the only music icon with a new show on Broadway this season. Barry Manilow, along with Bruce Sussman, wrote the music for Harmony, in previews from October 18, 2023, with opening night November 13, 2023, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. With a cast of Broadway favorites, including the irrepressibly charming Julie Benko, Harmony tells the remarkable, true story of a group of entertainers known as the Comedian Harmonists, who rose from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international stardom in the ‘20s and ‘30s. It’s a story that must be seen, and heard, to be believed.

Roger Bart and Casey Likes in Back To The Future Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Another rollicking time is Back to The Future: The Musical, winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical for its production in London. Hailed as a “jaw-dropping spectacle that hits all the right buttons,” by USA Today, the Broadway production staged at the Winter Garden Theatre generates one wow after the next, as Marty McFly time-travels in a major prop—a version of the souped-up DeLorean DMC from director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster movie. “Great Scott!” you’re in for a good time.

Big Broadway productions that elicit big laughs

Ashley D. Kelley and Grey Henson in Shucked Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

For a hilariously juicy evening, dig into the Tony Award®–winning Shucked, a corn-fed, all-American musical comedy that opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theater this April. The acclaimed team behind it features Tony Award winners including the writer Robert Horn (Tootsie), and director Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), and a score by Grammy Award–winning Nashville songwriting duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. With corn puns galore—the leading lady is even named Maizy (ba-dum ching)—Shucked is delightfully corny.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in the 2023 Broadway production of Sweeney Todd Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

This year’s revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre sees the multi-platinum music star Josh Groban take on the role of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The baritone received a Tony nomination for best actor for this role, in a production The New Yorker hails as a “sonically thrilling revival.” Expect blood and gore—and plenty of laughs—as Groban and costar Annaleigh Ashford gloriously sing their guts out.

Older breakout Broadway shows that you need to see

A rousing scene from A Beautiful Noise Courtesy of Broadway Collection

A handful of plays that opened in late 2022 are still wowing audiences in 2023 and promise to do the same in 2024. The jukebox musical A Beautiful Noise at the Broadhurst Theatre celebrates the life and music of Neil Diamond, a Jewish boy from humble beginnings in Brooklyn who rose to worldwide fame with his irrepressible, era-defining anthems and deeply moving love songs. With numbers like Sweet Caroline and America, you’re in for an exhilarating time.

A scene from Some Like it Hot Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Marc J Franklin

Based on the hilarious and iconic 1959 MGM Billy Wilder caper, the musical comedy version of Some Like It Hot at the Shubert Theater updates the material for today’s audiences, winning raves from the New York Times and more along the way. Knockout numbers by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the duo who wrote the songs in Hairspray and Smash, will delight fans of musical theater.

Betsy Wolfe in & Juliet Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Matthew Murphy

The five-time Grammy Award–winning team, songwriters and producers Max Martin and David West Read, along with the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, bring an uproarious new take on the classic Shakespearean love story to Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre with & Juliet, envisioning what would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo. See for yourself why it won the prestigious Olivier award when it was first staged in London, as you bop along to pop anthems such as Since U Been Gone, Roar, and Baby One More Time.

Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley in Kimberly Akimbo Courtesy of Broadway Collection/Joan Marcus

The irresistible Kimberly Akimbo swept the 2023 Tony Awards®, netting a total of five awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Leading Actress for its breakout star Victoria Clarke in the titular role of a 16-year-old with a rare genetic condition who’s determined to find happiness. Audiences at the Booth Theatre certainly have, thanks to this production that The New Yorker extols as a “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show.”