6 Stunning Dunes to See and Sandboard in Your Lifetime

The west coast of Japan, Africa’s Namib Desert, and Australia’s Kangaroo Island have something unusual in common: giant, naturally forming sand dunes. These sand dunes are a haven for enthusiasts of sandboarding, a new adventure sport that, as you may have guessed, is the sandy version of snowboarding. For some, it’s a low-cost alternative to crowded ski resorts; for others, it’s simply an adrenaline rush. Either way, it’s become so popular that there’s even a biannual Sandboard World Cup.

The origins of the sport aren’t concrete, but the ancient Egyptians are rumored to have used wooden planks to slide down dunes and move heavy loads. And while sandboarding might sound extreme, like snowboarding, it can appeal to people of all levels. If you are riding the dunes for the first time, consider starting on smaller dunes, renting a sled instead, or sliding down on your stomach to ease your fears. Or book lessons and a guided tour.



Check out these six thrilling places across the world to surf the sand.

Tottori, Japan

White Sands National Monument, New Mexico

The largest sand dunes in Japan stretch about 10 miles along the Sea of Japan in the capital of the Tottori prefecture. They were formed by sand that washed out to sea from the Sendaigawa River and then was brought back to shore by ocean currents. In addition to sandboarding, there's a wide variety of activities available on the dunes, including camel rides, paragliding, and a sand museum with intricate, large-scale sand sculptures. Your hotel can help arrange sandboarding and paragliding reservations in advance.

Unlike sand, gypsum doesn’t get hot in the sun so walking barefoot here is painless. Bring your own board or visit the park’s gift shop to rent a sled, which is a safe activity for kids. Try to schedule a visit during a full moon when the park stays open late.

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Huacachina, Peru

Concón, Chile

Namib Desert, Namibia