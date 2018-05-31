6 Stunning Dunes to See and Sandboard in Your Lifetime

By Anna Mazurek
May 31, 2018
An epic jump off a dune in Namibia
Attention all adrenaline junkies and traveling photographers: These dramatic dunes should be at the top of your list.
The west coast of Japan, Africa’s Namib Desert, and Australia’s Kangaroo Island have something unusual in common: giant, naturally forming sand dunes. These sand dunes are a haven for enthusiasts of sandboarding, a new adventure sport that, as you may have guessed, is the sandy version of snowboarding. For some, it’s a low-cost alternative to crowded ski resorts; for others, it’s simply an adrenaline rush. Either way, it’s become so popular that there’s even a biannual Sandboard World Cup.
The origins of the sport aren’t concrete, but the ancient Egyptians are rumored to have used wooden planks to slide down dunes and move heavy loads. And while sandboarding might sound extreme, like snowboarding, it can appeal to people of all levels. If you are riding the dunes for the first time, consider starting on smaller dunes, renting a sled instead, or sliding down on your stomach to ease your fears. Or book lessons and a guided tour.
Check out these six thrilling places across the world to surf the sand.
Unlike sand, gypsum doesn’t get hot in the sun so walking barefoot here is painless. Bring your own board or visit the park’s gift shop to rent a sled, which is a safe activity for kids. Try to schedule a visit during a full moon when the park stays open late.Kangaroo Island, Australia
You can learn to sandboard on the largest sand dunes in the world, which happen to be in the oldest desert on the planet. This vast 1,200-mile desert covers large portions of the Africa’s Atlantic coastline, stretching from Southern Angola into Namibia and South Africa. A variety of companies, including Alter Action, offer sandboarding trips at both Swakopmund, a German colonial town, and Walvis Bay on the southern coast of Namibia.
