5 Things to Do When Your Flight Is Delayed, Canceled, or Overbooked

Next time you experience an air travel annoyance, these tips will help you rebook your flight, get compensation, and keep comfortable while you wait.

As airline passenger horror stories continue to pop up in the news, it’s important to step back and learn everything you can about how to control your experience when things go wrong. Frequent travelers have an arsenal of tools available to them when air travel doesn’t go as planned—these are the most important ones to know. 1. Use technology to multi-task In the case of a flight delay or cancellation, everyone’s first instinct is to stand in line to speak with an available airline agent. You’ll most likely be waiting in that line for hours, so why not multi-task? Hop on social media and reach out to the airline’s Twitter or Facebook team. At the same time, search for alternate flights. Jump on the phone and speak with a travel agent who might be able to assist you faster. Consider asking to fly to or from an alternate city nearby. On occasion, airlines may be willing to help with the cost of ground transportation if it frees up a space on another full flight. This is an instance when airline elite status comes in handy, as you’ll receive priority for rebooking your flight. But don’t depend on agents to search all connection options—they may not research other airlines’ available flights voluntarily. 2. Seek trip delay protection and perks

These days, travel credit cards aren’t just the most reliable way to earn miles, annual travel credits, ultimate rewards, and elite status—they also hold the ticket to receiving trip compensation when all else fails. Many of the best new credit cards for serious travelers provide trip insurance on delayed flights that were booked using that specific card. This can include coverage of hotel reservations when flights are severely delayed and compensation for lost luggage. (Every card’s protection plan is different.) Be sure to read the fine print; cards like Chase’s Sapphire Reserve or the Delta American Express Platinum card offer decent coverage for those who can provide ample proof of their delayed flight with relevant receipts. 3. Lounge while you wait A huge perk of elite status are the airport lounge passes that afford access to members at certain status levels. In addition to providing trip insurance and compensation, travel credit cards like Chase’s Sapphire Reserve offer cardholders a Priority Pass Select membership that grants access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the world. Why is this important? Aside from providing a more comfortable place to wait for your delayed or rescheduled flight, airport lounges are actually a better place to deal with travel dilemmas: Inside elite lounges, airport employees and agents have more flexibility to assist with rebooking flights because there are fewer customers waiting to be helped. (For flyers without elite status, there’s always the option to buy a membership or daily pass at the lounge entrance.) 4. Know your passenger rights

