5 Places Ai Weiwei Should Visit Now He Has His Passport Back

Today, four years after the Chinese government banned him from traveling abroad, Ai Weiwei got his passport back. Detained in 2011 on charges of tax evasion—which he claims was an attempt at intimidation motivated by his criticism of the government—the dissident artist was confined to Beijing for a year and then banned from international travel.

Despite that, Ai Weiwei managed to put on a number of renowned exhibitions around the world, coordinating them from China. (He also, among other things, directed Berlin, I Love You starring his son, Ai Lao.)

Now that Ai Weiwei has his passport, he can finally visit the places that hosted his work while he was confined to China. Here’s a chronology of some of his exhibitions at institutions that supported him during that time, plus a look at an upcoming event this fall.

1. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C.

Ai Weiwei: According to What? ran at the Hirshhorn, part of the Smithsonian Institute, from October 2012 to February 2013, and included a mix of sculpture, photography, and multimedia installations.

2. Martin-Gropius-Bau, Berlin

From April to July 2014, the famous Berlin exhibition hall played host to Ai Weiwei’s largest one-man show, Evidence, which was spread over 3,000 square meters and 18 rooms.

3. Alcatraz, San Francisco

From September 2014 to April 2015, normally restricted areas of San Francisco‘s notorious prison were opened to the public as part of @Large: Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz. Ranging from a technicolor dragon, to Lego-block portraits of activists imprisoned around the world, to sound installations, the artworks dealt with themes of freedom.

4. Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England

An 18th-century country pile just northwest of Oxford, Blenheim Palace seems an unlikely venue for Ai Weiwei. But from October 2014 to April 2015 the seat of the Dukes of Marlborough hosted Ai Weiwei at Blenheim Palace, a sly look at the myths and history of east and west that included thousands of porcelain crabs crawling out of a fireplace.

5. The Royal Academy of Arts, London

London‘s Royal Academy is a little different to the other places on this list, because although he planned it from Beijing, Ai Weiwei’s exhibition is yet to take place. From September to December this year, the RA will showcase a wide-ranging selection of the artist’s work, incorporating such recurring concerns as freedom, censorship, human rights, and Chinese society.

