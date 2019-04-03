5 Dreamy Summer Escapes You Could Win

The key to having the best summer ever: Make this the year you discover someplace new. Sure, you have your seasonal go-to spots, but nothing beats experiencing the true adventure of a completely new destination.

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Whether you prefer a relaxing seaside getaway, a mountain hideout, or a bustling city filled with activities, we’ve got some suggestions—along with the perfect packing list for each destination. Plus, enter for a chance to win the Marc Fisher LTD Espadrille Escape sweepstakes, which includes a stylish carry-on suitcase from AWAY, two round-trip airline tickets, and a $500 Marc Fisher LTD gift card to use toward the ultimate summer travel shoe: espadrilles.

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Bali

Why to go: With temperatures at a perfect 70–80 degrees in summer, every day is beach day in this Indonesian hotspot. Spend enough time to visit the popular sandy stretches and you may even discover some of Bali’s secret coves, along with some of the best surfing spots in the world. When it’s time for a break from the shimmering sea, visit Bali’s rice paddies and sacred temples. We recommend going at sunrise or sunset when the experience is even more dramatically beautiful. After sunset, dance the night away at Bali’s famous clubs. Traveling with the family? Kid-friendly adventures abound, both on land and in the water.

What to pack:



Marc Fisher LTD Glenna Platform Sandals. Bright colors and trendy sport bottoms combined with espadrille rope details are the ideal travel companion for every Bali excursion.

Swimsuits; sarongs (Hindu temples require cover-ups); sun hat; beach bag; long, light dresses. Don’t forget melatonin (for jet lag).

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Maldives Why to go: The island paradise boasts warm air and water this time of year—perfect for hiding out in an overwater bungalow with the sea at your doorstep. Snorkel or scuba dive to see spectacular fish swimming in pristine reefs, then unwind with a massage and a romantic sunset dinner. Summer is technically “rainy season” here, but while there may be an occasional afternoon or evening shower, it’s not enough to be a bother.

What to pack:



Marc Fisher LTD Angelina Slip On Espadrille Wedge. Not only do these slip-on white espadrilles go poolside to beachside with ease, but the studded detailing makes them perfect for a night out in town.

Sport clothes (sunrise yoga, anyone?); light dresses; swimsuits; underwater camera; dry bag (for your water adventures); snorkel gear; sarongs (to cover up when venturing into town).

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Milan Why to go: It’s not just Italy’s fashion capital—Milan is a global epicenter of chic. But don’t spend all your time shopping in the city’s boutiques and luxury flagship stores. Get your fix of stunning Gothic architecture at the Duomo and world-class opera at La Scala, and keep an eye out for big museum exhibitions that tend to arrive with the larger crowds. The warmer temperatures offer a good excuse to double-dip on gelato; just save some of your appetite to fully appreciate Milan’s incredible dining scene.

What to pack:



Marc Fisher LTD Brandie Espadrille Slide. Since you’ll be walking a lot, this slip-on flat sandal with stud details is the ultimate in cool versatility.

Linen pants (to properly cover up for cathedral visits); cotton sundresses; umbrella (it can rain unexpectedly); sunglasses (to fit in with the locals); dresses for going out.

Photo by Agustín Diaz on Unsplash

Rio de Janeiro Why to go: The mere mention of Rio’s famous beaches—Copacabana, Ipanema—conjures up images of sun, sand, and samba. And while North America’s summer is Rio’s winter, the slightly cooler temperatures are a welcome respite from the scorching high season. Expect breezy, sunny beach days and evenings in the 60s—perfect for strolling the streets and getting in sync with the rhythm of this amazing city. Of course, when the sun sets, the city’s famous club scene comes alive, until night gives way to another relaxing day.

What to pack:



Marc Fisher LTD Pella Espadrille Sandal. Casual luxe is the Rio way, and this effortless slingback espadrille—easy to style and easy to wear—will help you fit right in.

Sleeveless tops and T-shirts (for daytime); long-sleeve tops and a light sweater (for evenings); swimsuits; light dresses; wraps; dressy jeans.

Photo by Hubert Mousseigne on Unsplash

Palm Springs Why to go: Sure, the summer sun heats up the desert floor—but that just makes cooling off all the more satisfying. Plan your activities in the evenings and early mornings, with midday breaks for a siesta or a dip in the pool at one the city’s fabulous hotels. Check out the famous Mid- century modern architecture, then take advantage of the smaller crowds to explore some of the city’s amazing restaurants.

What to pack:



Marc Fisher LTD Alida Espadrille Wedge Sandal. Perfect for a casual pool day or dinner under the desert moon, this shoe comes in everyday neutrals as well as sunset shades.

Swimsuits; coverups; sunscreen; sunglasses; moisturizer (the desert is dry!); lightweight dresses; sun hat; denim cut-offs (you won’t want to wear pants).