10 Ways to Keep Your Airline Miles from Expiring

From renting a car to going out to eat, there are more ways to keep your mileage account active than just flying.

Don’t let hard-earned miles go to waste. Airline financial folks begin to salivate when they see a pile of miles about to expire. You see, airlines carry a liability on their balance sheet for outstanding miles that are not being used. At any time, you could choose to redeem those miles and that would come at a cost (real or opportunity) to the airline. That’s why expiration policies are in place. They retire the liability that airlines might carry needlessly from people who may not plan to (or forget to) use their miles. If American, Hawaiian, and United Airlines accounts have no activity for 18 months, miles will expire. Alaska requires some form of activity within 24 months, while Southwest specifically mentions fliers must earn points by flying within 24 months to remain active. Air Canada is less generous; Aeroplan accounts expire after 12 months of zero activity, and Avios (British Airways and Iberia) points expire after 36 months of no activity. Delta and JetBlue miles never expire—although they reserve the right to close an account if a member does not respond after repeated communication. Heaven forbid someone passes away, an airline can close a mileage account. But how would the airline know that? If family members have the mileage number and password, they can continue to redeem miles in someone else’s name.

If your account has already expired, some airlines see dollar signs and will let you buy back the miles that were once yours for a fee, which is almost certainly a bad deal unless you have an expensive trip to buy with miles in mind. Here are 10 ideas to keep your miles from biting the dust in the first place. 1. Use a service to monitor them Award Wallet will monitor your accounts for free and notify you when expiration is near. This is a great way to stay organized if you have multiple accounts. 2. Book an award or paid ticket By redeeming miles on an award ticket or buying a ticket to earn miles, you reset the expiration calendar to the last date of activity. Don’t forget about airline alliance partners, which also count toward extending the deadline. 3. Stock up your magazine rack Almost all domestic airlines participate in a free magazine or newspaper subscription program that allows you to use miles to get publications mailed to your home. They include popular titles like Time, People, The Economist, and the Wall Street Journal. Enter your frequent flier account information to see which publications are available in exchange for your miles. Some are as cheap as 400 miles. Don’t worry, when the subscription expires, the publication sends you a notice asking if you want to renew. Simply ignore it or sign up again using miles. 4. Donate miles to charity

Airlines like to be good citizens, and sometimes they do that at your expense. Look on the airline’s website for the option to donate miles to charity. This counts as activity on your account, which helps you, but also helps others in need. If you don’t have enough miles for an award or even a magazine subscription, sharing them with a charity is a saintly alternative. 5. Transfer or buy miles Many airlines allow you to transfer miles to a hotel loyalty program account or another member for a fee. Even mobbing one mile would count as activity to reset your mileage balance clock. The best idea is to transfer miles from credit card programs like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards, which has no cost. Airlines also sell miles, and if you’re in a bind, this is perhaps the fastest way to restore your mileage expiration clock. 6. Get hungry Through Thanks Again, many frequent flier programs partner with restaurants and retailers to award between 3 and 10 miles per dollar spent. This is one of those no-brainer opportunities that every frequent flier (or even infrequent flier) should be using. Simply register your credit card to start earning miles automatically whenever you dine or shop. 7. Shop ’til you drop Speaking of shopping, you don’t even have to get out of bed to earn miles. If you are ever in danger of losing your miles, using an airline’s online shopping portal should do the trick, even as you lounge in bed. 8. Drive instead of fly

