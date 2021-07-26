10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Mix Nature and Culture

Cave art or beaches? Mountains or temples? Ancient ruins or volcanoes? You can enjoy both culture and nature at these remarkable sites.

share this article

Yes, all UNESCO World Heritage sites are special by definition. But only 39 of the more than 1,000 are mixed, meaning that they’re noted for both cultural and natural features. Many are islands and/or mountains. A few are famous: Machu Picchu, Tikal, Cappadocia. And some are unexpected: Ibiza? It’s more than a party island. Australia and China tie for the most—four each—and the one in the United States is not exactly on cruise ship itineraries; it’s almost as hard to spell as it is to get there: Papahānaumokuakea, an archipelago of small islands in Hawai‘i. Even without pandemic-related restrictions, several of these sites are very remote, but that means they are also well preserved—and most are crowd free. Here are 10 of the most intriguing mixed World Heritage sites around the globe: Photo by John B Hewitt/Shutterstock The Blue Mountains offer more than coveted coffee beans. Blue and John Crow Mountains, Jamaica Coffee cultists associate this Caribbean island’s Blue Mountains as the source of rare, pricey beans. But for UNESCO, these ranges, which form a national park, are notable for biodiversity (well over 1,200 species of flowering plants), endangered frogs and birds, and their history as a refuge for enslaved people. The rugged landscape provided the fugitives, the Maroons, with a suitable place to hide and develop a culture closely connected to mountain life. Visitors can tour a coffee factory and join a guided hiking trip. Photo by Marie Shark/Shutterstock Cave boat tours are one way to explore this unusual landscape. Trang An Landscape Complex, Vietnam

Article continues below advertisement

Forested limestone rock towers reach as high as 600 feet throughout this area, and there’s evidence that people long ago lived in the elevated caves here. Situated near a river delta, Trang An also includes a network of subterranean waterways, accessible to visitors by small-boat tours. Today, aside from villages, rice paddies, temples, and a few small tourist resorts, the landscape remains in its natural, dramatic condition—one of the reasons 2017’s Kong: Skull Island was filmed here. Photo by Suksamran1985/Shutterstock While Pamukkale gets the most attention, the ruins of nearby Herapolis are well worth seeing. Hierapolis-Pamukkale, Turkey Nothing new about hydrotherapy. Back around 130 B.C.E., the Greco-Roman town of Hierapolis (sacred city) was a spa destination, as it would remain for several centuries. One reason: the nearby thermal mineral waters of Pamukkale (cotton palace or cotton castle), with its bizarre landscape of terraced basins and petrified waterfalls. An extensive system of canals was built to bring the water not only to the baths but also to village residents and to fields for irrigation. The ancient amphitheater here, one of the best preserved in the world, was a venue for gladiator fights during its Roman era. Photo by Wanderlust Media/Shutterstock Bird lovers flock to the Ses Salines natural wildlife reserve in Ibiza. Ibiza, Spain This island, hardly a secret vacation spot, has a reputation for partying. But UNESCO recognized it for culture and biodiversity more than 20 years ago. Throughout history, various cultures have visited this Balearic isle, including the ancient Phoenicians, who had a colony here. Remains of their presence include a well-preserved necropolis. A highlight of Ibiza’s biodiversity is Ses Salines Natural Park, noted for its marine life; it’s ideal for watching flamingos (of the avian type) and snorkeling. Photo by Giuseppe D'Amico/Shutterstock Wildlife and fossil remains are among the attractions at this African World Heritage site. Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Article continues below advertisement