10 Hotels Offering Over-the-Top Experiences for Royal Wedding Fanatics

Not since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, married in 2011 has the world awaited a royal wedding with such anticipation. And this time around, with half of the happy couple hailing from the United States, the excitement on this side of the Atlantic has been kicked up a notch. Whether you’ll have a front-row seat in London or from afar in the United States, these 10 hotels will help you celebrate Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding in royal style.

In the United States:

Courtesy of the Fairmont The Fairmont’s lavish royal wedding package includes first-class, round-trip domestic airfare for two guests and two dogs.

Fairmont Washington, D.C.

Georgetown

With all eyes on Britain’s capital as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nears, the U.S. capital is getting in on the action at the Fairmont Washington, D.C. The hotel is feting the couple with a two-night royal wedding guest package complete with first-class, round-trip domestic airfare for two guests and two dogs (a nod to the Queen’s beloved pack of corgis) and a stay in its royal suite. Other lavish, British-inspired highlights include chauffeured Range Rover airport transfers (a royal-favorite automaker), an in-suite champagne-and-caviar tea service presented by a personal butler, two jackets by quintessentially British brand Barbour; a $10,000 Burberry shopping spree, personal chef services for guests and their pups, and an official invitation to the Fairmont’s Royal Garden Party on May 19. (Fascinator sold separately.) Rate: $75,000. Dates: May 18-19, 2018, based on availability. Terms: Package must be booked at least four weeks in advance. Reservations: 202-429-2400.

Courtesy of the King Charles Inn The King Charles Inn’s weekend getaway includes a boxed set of crystal champagne flutes to take home as a memento.

King Charles Inn

Charleston, South Carolina

In celebration of both the wedding and its own British heritage, Charleston’s King Charles Inn is offering a two-night package available exclusively May 18 to 19. With rates beginning at $1,000 per night, guests are treated to transportation in a British 1965 Silver Cloud Bentley; a wedding viewing party complete with formal invitations, Pimm’s Cups, and traditional English snacks; white roses, champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival; a walking tour of the city’s historic Charleston District; and a boxed set of crystal champagne flutes to take home as a memento from the weekend getaway. Rates: From $1,000. Dates: May 18-19, 2018, based on availability. Reservations: 843-723-7451.

Courtesy of the Windsor Court Hotel Watch the royal wedding live on TV at the Windsor Court Hotel while enjoying an in-suite champagne breakfast.

Windsor Court Hotel

New Orleans, Louisiana

Can’t make it to Windsor Castle for the wedding? The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans isn’t a bad second choice. You’ll have a decent shot at living like a royal, too, with the aptly named hotel’s royal wedding weekend package. It includes round-trip, first-class domestic airfare and three nights in the hotel’s two-bedroom presidential suite. Daily butler service, a $4,000 hotel credit, and private activities—think fascinator-fittings, art viewings, a Saks Fifth Avenue shopping trip, and a tour of the storied M.S. Rau Antiques—are just a few of the package’s additional perks. Ready for the wedding? Watch it live on TV while enjoying an in-suite champagne breakfast. For dessert, savor your own lemon-elderflower cake, inspired by the wedding’s forthcoming treat. Rate: From $51,918 (tax not included). Dates: May 17-20, 2018. Terms: Based on availability; must be booked 14 days in advance. Reservations: 800-262-2662.

Courtesy of the Brazilian Court Hotel The weekend package at the Brazilian Court Hotel includes a chef’s dinner at Café Boulud.

The Brazilian Court Hotel

Palm Beach, Florida

For generations, the Brazilian Court has hosted American royalty, from business moguls to movie stars. Fittingly, this playground for the rich and famous is offering royal watchers an over-the-top package. It’ll set you back $24,000, but the eye-popping price tag will get you a welcome bottle of Tignanello and a lemon-elderflower cake, a Strathberry handbag (it sold out after Markle was photographed carrying it), an introductory helicopter piloting lesson at Palm Beach Helicopters in honor of Prince Harry’s trade, a half-day coastal excursion with Royal Yacht Charters, and a bespoke necklace from Betteridge’s modeled after Markle’s engagement ring. The package also includes a chef’s dinner at Café Boulud. On the menu: rotisserie chicken—the dish Harry and Meghan were making the night they got engaged. Five percent of proceeds from the package will be donated to the Broward County Humane Society or to one of Harry and Meghan’s favorite philanthropic organizations. Rate: From $24,000 for a four-night stay. Dates: Available now to June 30. Reservations: 561-655-7740.

Courtesy of the Drake Ten percent of the proceeds from your royal-themed cocktails at the Drake will go to the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Drake

Chicago, Illinois

On her first and only visit to Chicago, in June 1996, Princess Diana spent three nights in a customized suite at the Drake. (Her special requests: A Lifecycle stationary bike and ample mineral water.) The suite has since been named after the princess, and its interiors remain unchanged in her honor. Royal wedding enthusiasts in the Windy City can make the suite their base for à la carte weekend festivities, such as a May 19 luncheon in the hotel’s grand ballroom, an evening screening of the wedding accompanied by the same three-course meal Diana enjoyed during her stay, and a live-cabaret dinner reception. The Drake’s Coq D’Or bar will be serving royal-themed cocktails, with 10 percent of proceeds from the specialty menu going to the Invictus Games Foundation, Prince Harry’s charity of choice. Additional royal activities offered throughout May include Monday night Film and Fondue gatherings and Royal Tea in the hotel’s Palm Court. Hilton Honors members can head to the Hilton Honors Auction Platform to check out three exclusive royal packages. Rates: Vary by activity. Reservations: 800-553-7253.

In the United Kingdom:

Courtesy of the Stafford London The Stafford London’s package includes a May 19 transfer to Windsor for a wedding viewing at a VIP venue.

The Stafford London

London

London is, of course, the epicenter of royal wedding fever, and hotels in the city are getting guests up close to the action. In partnership with In Any Event Tours, the Stafford London assembled a five-night package that includes a May 19 transfer to Windsor for a wedding viewing at a VIP venue complete with a three-course lunch and cocktails. Additional perks include a private visit to the couple’s wedding site, St. George’s Chapel, dinner at Kensington Palace, a private visit to Althorp Palace (Princess Diana’s family home), and visits to iconic London landmarks. Rate: From £11,275 (US$15,980) for two guests. Dates: May 17-22, 2018. Reservations: +44 207 493 0111.

Courtesy of Stoke Park Stoke Park’s wedding package includes transfer to Windsor after your traditional English breakfast.

Stoke Park

Windsor